Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson Are Sore Losers Crashing Out in Spectacular Fashion

Panic is the inevitable consequence of two simultaneous realizations: that one is losing and has no earthly idea how to turn the ship around.

Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson are panicking.

Kelly, the suddenly faithful SiriusXM star, kicked off the Lord’s Day with some revealing speculation about Fox News host Mark Levin’s body. Following up on an ill-advised Saturday tweet that might have been mistaken for the raving of a 12-year-old lost boy on Discord, Kelly declared, “Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd. He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested.”

“He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his micropenis,” insisted the 55-year-old TV washout.

Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd. He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his micropenis. https://t.co/7cl3Efc3N7 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 15, 2026

This strong, independent woman wasn’t done yet.

The rest of the day saw her retweet far-left activists Mehdi Hasan, Glenn Greenwald, double and triple down on her anatomical attacks, and pine over Carrie Prejean, the scandal-ridden grifter who was ejected from President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission over her anti-Semitic rhetoric.

All in a day’s work, huh?

By 6 a.m. eastern on Monday, she was back at it.

“Micro penis @marklevinshow is such a SMALL MAN he had to go beg the president for a pat on the head (in the middle of a war!) to make himself feel better about … well, you know. This, after one mean tweet about him – following his 111 (!) nasty, non-stop, personal, misogynistic attacks on me. (Fox has an OBSESSED HARASSER on its hands,)” submitted Kelly. “Just like all feckless, weakling bullies Micro can dish it out but he can’t take it. After just one post putting the so-called ‘great one; in his place, he ran crying to Daddy.”

These are the last regretful, resentful gasps of a blowhard who has traded what little influence and respect she once have had for an audience of know-nothings and bigots.

On Sunday evening, the president weighed in on the feud by throwing his considerable weight behind Levin.

“Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country. Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, ‘THE GREAT ONE,'” wrote Trump on Truth Social. “When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose ‘sway’ is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish.”

Count Tucker Carlson, too, among the jealous and angry.

On Saturday, Carlson’s Hail Mary came in the form of a video in which he claimed the Central Intelligence Agency is preparing a criminal referral against him for “talking to people in Iran before the war.”

That claim was quickly debunked (To Whom It May Concern: Tucker Carlson lies) and now he’s turned his attention to the urgent business of promoting Kelly’s elementary schoolyard insult.

These spectacular crash outs, playing out online for our viewing pleasure, are the result of their failures.

Carlson has long made it his mission to remake the Republican Party in the mold of some hideous, socialist-Buchananite Frankenstein built on a three-legged stool of left-wing economic policy, isolationism, and barely-laundered Jew hatred. Kelly waded into these waters more recently, first by indulging Candace Owens’s bat guano-crazy conspiracy theories about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She later eschewed caution to dive in headfirst, showering Nick Fuentes with praise and making a foil out of just about every Jew she can find.

Trump’s decision to join forces with the Israelis to cripple the Islamic Republic of Iran represents the final defeat of their faction, at least for the remainder of the 47th president’s term. Kelly and Carlson’s lies, ad hominems, and grievance-fueled rants ultimately proved insufficient to the task of convincing the commander-in-chief not to pursue the difficult, but worthwhile task of dismantling a rogue regime with the unofficial motto of “Death to America” and the blood on their hands to prove they mean it.

The United States remains the world’s hegemon, the Jewish problem remains unsolved, and the Republican Party stands almost unanimously behind Trump’s decision to strike Iran. This calls for humiliating tantrums and gambits on the order of Kelly and Carlson’s as part of a desperate effort to save face with the bile addicts they call fans. No doubt they will continue to enjoy the clicks, views, and cash associated with their carnival act. But they will also continue to be tormented by both their consciences and the knowledge of their own inadequacy.

Of President Trump, there is much to say. But for these glorious implosions and the righteous action that induced them, he deserves only a full-throated — if slightly bemused — thank you.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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