Megyn Kelly Concedes Latest Trump-Epstein Emails ‘Sound Bad’: ‘Why Didn’t Trump Just Release These?’

Former Fox News host turned popular right-of-center podcaster, Megyn Kelly, conceded on Thursday that the latest Jeffrey Epstein email dumps from House Democrats and Republicans “sound bad” for Trump. Kelly also questioned why Trump didn’t “just release these” when he had the chance to get ahead of the scandal.

“The Epstein documents have been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee, and this is basically kind of a middle finger to Trump and Pam Bondi, who didn’t want anything more released. But there was enough Republican and Democrat pushback that they did issue subpoenas on the Epstein estate and on the DOJ as well,” Kelly began, referring to the emails that show Trump and Epstein’s long, close relationship. The emails include Epstein divulging unsavory details about Trump, including that Trump “spent hours” with one of Epstein’s victims.

“But most of the documents that we’re talking about today have come from the Epstein estate—some 33,000 of them—and the Democrats are now salivating over the latest releases. And I’ll read what they say, but my overall take on this, Batya, is: why didn’t Trump just release these? Just release them. Just release. Right?” Kelly continued, adding:

Like, now he’s in a position of being singled out as the only one, allegedly, as opposed to one of a slew of names. The Democrats, of course, are going to make a ton of hay over it. I don’t know that there’s any “there” there whatsoever, but I can concede that they sound bad. They don’t sound good.

Kelly and her guest, NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon, later tried to defend Trump by arguing that Epstein was the one interacting with underage girls, while it appeared Trump only interacted with them once Epstein was done with them and they were older.

Watch the clip above.