Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday that authorities are seeking a man who attempted to confront Alina Habba, the acting top prosecutor in New Jersey, and “destroyed property” in her office before fleeing.

“Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys — my dear friend — [Alina Habba] — destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene. Thankfully, Alina is ok,” Bondi wrote on X. “Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country.”

Bondi vowed to bring the individual to “justice” with every legal tool available.

“We will find this person, and the individual will be brought to justice,” she wrote. “Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable.”

Habba, whose unconfirmed role as US Attorney in New Jersey has faced legal challenges since July, responded to the posts, saying she will not be “intimidated” by “radical lunatics.”

“I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job,” she wrote on X.

Habba previously served as a legal spokesperson and personal lawyer for President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported shortly before Bondi’s announcement, citing two people with knowledge of the situation, that the unidentified individual first showed up at Habba’s office with a bat. He was reportedly turned away by security, but later let in the building after abandoning the bat.

According to the Times report, the man “went to the floor where Ms. Habba’s office is and began yelling incoherently and smashing property.”

