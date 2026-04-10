Mark Levin Has Lost All Confidence in Mark Levin

“Who am I? I wouldn’t have done it, but he’s done it and he’s smarter than I am.”

That was Mark Levin on Fox News this week, after being asked whether Trump’s Iran ceasefire came too soon.

For anyone who has spent more than 10 minutes watching Levin operate, that answer is jarring. This is a man who has never once suggested he doesn’t know what he thinks. He does not do uncertainty. He does not defer. He does not wonder aloud whether someone else might know better. Certainty is the product. It is the whole thing. And here he is, handed the central foreign policy question of this moment, and the answer is: Who am I to say?

The reason that answer lands so hard is what Levin has riding on the Iran War. He did not merely cheer the Iran strikes from the sidelines. More than any other media figure, he was the voice in President Donald Trump’s ear, making the case that attacking Iran was necessary, overdue, and morally obvious. He had access, he had influence, and he used both. Critics were not treated as merely wrong. They were cast as unserious, disloyal, and suspect. When the bombs fell, he celebrated. He had earned that.

The rest of the Fox appearance confirmed the picture of a confused man who’s lost his mojo. Levin argued in consecutive sentences that the Iranian regime is finished and that if it survives in any form, the weeds will keep growing. Those are mutually exclusive claims. He declared the United States is negotiating Iran’s surrender, which requires ignoring Iran’s 10-point counterproposal, its continued enrichment, and its threats to close the Strait of Hormuz. The contradictions went completely unchallenged by a charitable Martha MacCallum.

Now Trump’s approval rating is in serious and sustained decline, driven in no small part by gas prices that spiked sharply after the strikes and a public that was never fully sold on this war and has grown steadily more opposed. If there is one media figure whose fingerprints are most directly on the decision that produced those numbers, it is Levin. I wrote in March that he deserved a significant share of accountability for pushing Trump toward a war now producing exactly the consequences his critics predicted. The weeks since have not been kind to that argument.

(Brief disclosure: Levin and I have been trading shots publicly this week. He called me unethical and an individual who has accomplished little. I called him a Trump kiss-ass. Readers can judge that separately.)

The political context around him right now makes the “who am I” answer even more telling.

On Thursday, Trump went scorched earth on the MAGA media figures criticizing his Iran policy, attacking Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones by name, calling them low-IQ losers and nut jobs. Levin was conspicuously absent from the list. Cenk Uygur noticed, observing on X that apparently only Levin is real MAGA and everyone else is a secret Iran lover. Levin responded by attacking Uygur personally and telling him to get out of the country.

Trump had just called Tucker and Megyn low-IQ losers for asking essentially the same question MacCallum was asking Levin. Levin watched that happen. And when he got the same opening, the answer was: Who am I?

Levin is not just a commentator who got the read entirely wrong. He helped make the political cost of dissent high enough that serious people stayed quiet at the moment it might have mattered most. The voices Trump just attacked for asking obvious questions were asking questions the “I wouldn’t have done it” slip suggests Levin is privately asking himself.

He will recalibrate. He always does. But right now, watching him navigate the gap between what he promised his audience and what has actually arrived, the most striking thing is how lost he looks. The man who told his audience this war was necessary, winnable, and already essentially won does not currently look like he believes that. And when asked directly, the best he could offer was, “who am I?”

His audience deserves a better answer than that. They also deserve to know who helped put them here.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!