CNN’s Abby Phillip Demands ‘Honesty’ From Trump Ally on Disney Probe: ‘Can We Call a Spade a Spade?’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip demanded “honesty” from Trump ally Joe Borelli over the Trump FCC’s new action against Disney in the face of President Donald Trump’s latest calls to punish Jimmy Kimmel for making a joke.

Kimmel is taking heat from the right over a joke he made on Thursday, two days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD). During a parody WHCD roast, Kimmel remarked: “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

The comic said on Monday that the crack “obviously was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they’re together.”

Melania and Trump each lashed out at Kimmel with escalating demands for action by ABC, and Trump’s Brendan Carr-led FCC opened an early review of Disney’s broadcast licenses for ABC affiliates.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip hosted a panel that included Borelli, Chuck Rocha, Lydia Moynihan, Kmele Foster, and Elie Honig to discuss the issue.

When Borelli repeatedly suggested that the review was spurred by DEI concerns and not Kimmel, Phillip repeatedly called him out, asking “Can we call a spade a spade?”:

PHILLIP: I don’t think it’s in good faith to suggest that things that happened in recent history that were big stories at the time didn’t happen. They happened, right? We know that Brendan Carr’s threats to Disney were, that was the big story. And he was crystal clear about it. Even Republicans had to rebuke him. And that’s why they ultimately backed down. And Disney — and they put Jimmy Kimmel back on the air. So, we can’t pretend like that didn’t happen. We can’t pretend that that’s not the context. We also can’t pretend that the context isn’t that Trump has specifically asked and told ABC that they should take Kimmel off the air. So, all of that, Joe, I mean, if you’re being honest, Joe, hold on. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: If you are, hold on a second. If you’re being honest, I think my final question to you, it’s just sort of like in the last segment when we were talking about this. Do you really believe that this is the proper use of the federal government? You are a conservative. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: JD Vance said, we will protect your right to say things we don’t like. Is it the right use of the government for the FCC chairman to threaten a private company over speech that the president doesn’t (inaudible) — (CROSSTALK) BORELLI: The FCC chairman put in the writing a question about DEI policies which they have jurisdiction to oversee. If Disney does not have anything to hide about the DEI policies, go through the review. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: What about — what about Carr’s — okay (inaudible). Stipulated. (CROSSTALK) BORELLI: We’re going to comply. We’re going to comply. PHILLIP: What about Carr’s threats in the fall? Good use of his — (CROSSTALK) BORELLI: I don’t remember. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Okay, well, I’m telling you that it happened. Good use of his time or bad use of his time? BORELLI: Maybe a bad use. It doesn’t conclude the fact — (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Listen, Joe, all I’m getting at is honesty. That’s all I’m getting at. BORELLI: I’m quoting from a letter. PHILLIP: Hold on a second. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: All I’m getting at is can we be honest brokers at this table? Can we call a spade a spade? If you’re a conservative and you have fundamental beliefs about the role of government, about free speech, can you apply those even when you like the president? (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: Can you? BORELLI: Those are in favor of applying equal employment laws to companies. FOSTER: And this looks like selective enforcement because every single broadcaster has — (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: So, I think we know what the answer to that question is.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

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