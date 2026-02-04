Melania Plugs New Movie During Meeting with Freed Israeli Hostages

First Lady Melania Trump plugged her new documentary on Wednesday during a meeting with a pair of freed Israeli hostages.

That afternoon, the first lady met with Keith and Aviva Siegel after their release from Hamas captivity. The U.S. was first able to secure the release of Aviva, and Keith was released sometime after in February 2025. The couple had been held hostage since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, meaning Keith had been in captivity for more than 15 months.

During the meeting, Melania recalled her first seeing Aviva in January 2025 — when her husband had yet to be freed. As she spoke of that January meeting, the first lady pointed out the fact that it was included in her new documentary.

“After Aviva was freed, she called me, wanted to see me, and we set up a meeting in New York in January 2025,” Melania said. “It was an emotional meeting, and it is captured on camera and available to see in my new film, ‘Melania.’ It was very emotional.”

Minutes later, Melania was asked by a member of the press if she thought it was appropriate to promote the movie during a White House event. The first lady denied that she promoted it and insisted that she was there “celebrating the release of the hostages Aviva and Keith.”

Q: Why do you feel it's appropriate to use an official White House event to promote your movie? MELANIA TRUMP: This is not a promotion (She promoted her video literally 5 minutes ago during this same event) pic.twitter.com/Rkp7pO1Rdy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

Watch above via Fox News

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!