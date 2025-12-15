President Donald Trump has the late Michele Singer Reiner to thank for helping craft the cover image of his 1987 ghostwritten book, The Art of The Deal, which became a bestseller.

Michele and her husband, director Rob Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday. Police have taken son Nick Reiner into custody.

News of the deaths prompted reaction from all corners of the internet, the most notable of which was, perhaps, Trump’s Truth Social post blaming Reiner for his own death, which read:

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

Senior CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere posted a reminder Monday that before she took the name Reiner, professional photographer Michele Singer snapped the iconic photo of Trump, then in his 40s, that set the stage for his television and political careers.

“Michele Singer Reiner shot the photo on the cover of The Art of the Deal,” Dovere wrote, adding:

Rob Reiner in 2017 to me on Trump: “[The photoshoot] was overlooking Central Park, and the wind was blowing, and [Trump] said, ‘I gotta get this hairspray. I need this special hairspray.’…He was always larger than life.”

"It was overlooking Central Park, and the wind was blowing, and he said, ‘I gotta get this hairspray. I need this special hairspray.’…He was always larger than life." — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 15, 2025

The cover photo amplified the prose that sought to solidify Trump as the “emblem of the successful tycoon,” according to ghostwriter Tony Schwartz.