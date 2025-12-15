EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Scores Record Ratings in 2025 — Rivaling Broadcast Primetime

Christmas came a little bit early for Fox News this year, with new data from Nielsen Media Research on Monday showing the cable news juggernaut enjoyed its best ratings ever for a non-election year.

Fox News averaged 2.72 million primetime viewers in 2025 — up 14% year-over-year — spearheaded by Jesse Watters Primetime and Greg Gutfeld’s eponymous show, as well as network staple Sean Hannity’s long-running program. That primetime average was 80% higher than both CNN (580,000 viewers) and MS NOW (923,000) combined. Fox News also had the top 1,080 cable telecasts.

Jesse Watters had the most-watched show on cable in primetime this year, averaging 3.6 million viewers.

Beyond beating up its cable competition, Fox News also topped NBC when it came to primetime between Monday and Friday, averaging 3.2 million viewers, compared to 3.1 million viewers for The Peacock Network.

Overall, 2025 was the channel’s second best year ever, trailing only 2020.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott was understandably stoked with the performance.

“Delivering another record-breaking year, outpacing broadcast networks, and reaching new highs on YouTube is a testament to the strength of our brand and our ability to meet the audience where they are,” Scott said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of our unrivaled team on and off camera, whose journalism, global newsgathering skills and powerful voices continue to set the standard in news and connect with Americans nationwide.”

The ratings jump for the right-leaning channel coincided with President Donald Trump returning to the White House. Fox News has scored several interviews with the president and members of his Cabinet this year. Bret Baier spoke to Trump about the economy last month, and earlier this year, Hannity interviewed Trump side-by-side with then-DOGE boss Elon Musk.

A few other things to note:

The Five had its best year ever, averaging 4.1 million viewers (382,000 in the 25-54 demo)

Gutfeld! had its best year as well, averaging 3.1 million viewers at 10:00 p.m.

Fox News, in comments shared with Mediaite, noted Laura Ingraham “once again [finished] the year as the highest-rated woman in cable news,” averaging 3 million viewers at 7:00 p.m.

As for the other cable news channels, CNN’s primetime average was down 15% year-over-year, and MS NOW’s viewership dropped 25% compared to 2024. Fox News averaged 287,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo in primetime, while CNN averaged 105,000 and MS NOW averaged 81,000.

Total day ratings were a win for Fox as well, with the channel averaging 1.73 million viewers (up 18% from last year), while CNN averaged 436,000 (down 9%) and MS NOW averaged 552,000 (down 30%).

And if you’re wondering, ratings for the year are sent out this week, as the holidays interfere with programs and viewership in the final weeks of the year.

Lastly, here is a look at how the cable channels, as well as the three major news networks, performed on YouTube, based on data from Emplifi:

Fox News: 4.3 billion views

MS NOW: 3.6 billion views

CNN: 2.2 billion views

NBC News: 1.7 billion views

ABC News: 1.3 billion views

CBS News: 644 million views

— —