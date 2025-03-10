Michelle Obama Launches Weekly Video Podcast With Her Brother Amid Dem Messaging Struggles

Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson will launch a video podcast in the coming days with new episodes dropping weekly, the former first lady confirmed on Monday.

The new media venture comes in the wake of a presidential election in which Democrats struggled to reach disaffected voters – many of whom tune in regularly to podcasts such as Joe Rogan’s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Obama and Robinson will host IMO (in my opinion) beginning this week, with the first two episodes set to drop on Wednesday. The outlet reported:

The series, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, will see the former first lady and her sibling, who is the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and discuss thought-provoking questions about daily life with experts and well-known guests, including Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and Dr. Orna Guralnik. The first two episodes of IMO, with the first as an intro episode and the second featuring Rae, will premiere on March 12. New episodes will be released weekly and will be available on all audio platforms and YouTube.

Obama said she and Robinson will use IMO to touch on a wide variety of topics.

“With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” she said in a statement. “My brother Craig and I launched the IMOpodcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life. There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing — whether it’s family, faith, or our personal relationships — but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope.”

The podcast is being released through Higher Ground, the media company Michelle and Barack Obama founded in 2018.

According to The New York Times, guests expected to join the podcast include Tyler Perry, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and Seth and Lauren Rogan.

Democrats struggled in the November election to retain male voters and failed to reach crucial disaffected Black and Hispanic men.

Some were quick to blame the party’s reliance on traditional media for its messaging issues, pointing out that millions of voters get their news and information from new media outlets and podcasts.

While Kamala Harris did sit down with podcaster Alex Cooper just before the election, Donald Trump courted the endorsement of Joe Rogan days before voters went to the polls during a marathon interview on the wildly popular Joe Rogan Expereince.

As the Times reported Sunday, Democrats have been busy getting their message to audiences of sports radio shows and podcasts in recent days.