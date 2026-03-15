‘Micropenis Mark’: Megyn Kelly Ratchets Up Nasty Feud With Mark Levin



The Associated Press

The social media feud between former Fox News colleagues Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin hit a new level Sunday with Kelly hitting her rival below the belt — literally.

Sunday’s back-and-forth began when Levin called Kelly an “emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck.”

“She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself,” Levin continued. “She’s everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic.”

Kelly hit back by writing, “Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd.”

“He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his micropenis,” Kelly added.

Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd. He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his micropenis. https://t.co/7cl3Efc3N7 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 15, 2026

Not willing to let Kelly’s comments pass unanswered, Levin remarked, “Busy Sunday morning for Megyn Kelly. She wakes up and has “micrope*is” on her mind. Suffice to say, if it talks like a harlot, and posts like a harlot, it’s … well, you know the rest,” Levin wrote before adding, “Shalom!”

Busy Sunday morning for Megyn Kelly. She wakes up and has “micrope*is” on her mind. Suffice to say, if it talks like a harlot, and posts like a harlot, it’s … well, you know the rest. Shalom! https://t.co/3jRmQS0zKp — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 15, 2026

Levin, who is vehemently pro-Israel, has taken exception to Kelly aligning herself with the likes of Tucker Carlson — who has questioned U.S. support for Benjamin Netanyahu’s goals in the Middle East.

Levin called Kelly “a degenerate bigot” in a post from December.

“This is why she’s cool with Candace Owens and Jack Posobiec. This is why she slobbers over Qatarlson,” Levin wrote, using his nickname for Carlson associating him with Qatar and meant to suggest his association with anti-Israel factions. “She’s part of the Woke Reich — the queen of the modern Klan.”

MAGA commentator Jon Root got in on the discussion, telling Kelly, “You just proved his point that you are emotionally unhinged, lewd, and childish with this response…This is ‘fighting back’? Yikes..

You just proved his point that you are emotionally unhinged, lewd, and childish with this response… This is “fighting back”? Yikes.. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 15, 2026

Kelly responded to root by writing, “Walk me through it Jon – how many times should I allow him to attack me in the nastiest, most personal and vile ways possible and say nothing? Did you condemn him for the multiple personal attacks on me? Show me. I’ll wait.” Kelly responded.

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