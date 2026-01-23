Trump Comms Director Lewdly Posts Democratic Influencer Might Enjoy Being Spanked By Him

In a Thursday back-and-forth with Democratic influencer Harry Sisson, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung suggested that Sisson might like being spanked by him, posting on X that “he’s a sick freak.”

Cheung’s initial jab was in response to a Thursday post from White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, in which he suggested that Sisson should “quiet down” before Cheung “will have to spank you.”

The request to “quiet down” came after Sisson referred to President Donald Trump as “your orange daddy” in a tweet directed at Blair.

“Harry Sissy might actually like that,” wrote Cheung. “He’s a sick freak.”

“You look like a pedophile protector so it makes sense that you work for Trump,” wrote Sisson in response. Alongside a photo of Cheung, he added, “Not sure how someone achieves this remarkably bad build but he did. He’s a pathetic lowlife loser like the rest of the cowards sitting in the White House right now.”

Next to a separate picture of Cheung, Sisson followed up, writing, “Like seriously… this dude is uniquely hard to look at.”

“Sorry, I’m not interested,” replied Cheung on Thursday.

“I ratioed Trump’s assistant and his deputy chief of staff today,” wrote Sisson to sum up the dispute, referencing the fact that most replies to Cheung and Blair’s initial jabs were critical. “Despite them teaming up against me, they failed. America hates Trump and his goons. All in a good day’s work!”

This isn’t the first time that Cheung has resorted to middle school-esque tactics in his communications strategy, responding to a request for comment from HuffPost in October with just “your mom.”

In February, after Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) took to X to criticize SpaceX CEO and former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, Cheung called him a “cuck.” The sentiment was later retweeted by the official Trump White House Rapid Response account.

