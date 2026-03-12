MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Bashes Hegseth With Booze-Soaked Video Receipt in Rant on ‘Unflattering Photo’ Ban

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki used a boozy video receipt to trash Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in a scathing rant about the banning of photographers from the Pentagon.

Hegseth’s Pentagon pushed back on a Washington Post report that many news photographers were banned from the building over “unflattering” photos from the secretary’s recent briefing.

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host ran through a litany of Hegseth’s past problems — including a clip meant to evoke heavy drinking — to supplement her commentary ridiculing the ban:

JEN PSAKI: I have something to show you. And something. This something is something that the secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, really, really does not want you to see. And it’s probably not what you’re thinking. I mean, it’s not a top secret war plan that Pete Hegseth accidentally posted in a chat, which there’s still been no accountability for. It’s not photos showing top Trump national security officials checking Twitter in the middle of a military operation. Those exist. It’s not even this footage of Pete Hegseth ringing in the New Year. During his previous life as an anchor for Fox News, our secretary of defense, everyone, there he is on your screen. Those things all exist. But it’s not — it’s not any of those things. Now, the thing Pete Hegseth really does not want you to see is this photo, that one right there, the one on your screen, Pete Hegseth at a Pentagon briefing, furrowing his brow as he takes questions about Trump’s war of choice in Iran. And the reason I know that Pete Hegseth doesn’t want you to see this photo is because “The Washington Post” is reporting that the Defense Department has now banned press photographers from the Pentagon briefing room over photos his staff have deemed unflattering. Now, that’s according to two people familiar with the decision. Just to take a step back here, which is always necessary when you’re talking about Pete Hegseth and really a lot of things in this administration. The United States is on the 12th day of a war with Iran and with everything that the secretary of defense has on his plate right now, the thing he is focused on is whether or not press photographers are getting his good side. It seems the former Fox News weekend host apparently has very strong feelings about it. Now, this would be very weird, extremely self-involved behavior by a cabinet secretary from a far less important agency than the Department of Defense on a day with far less going on. But to perhaps state the obvious, there are a lot of other things Pete Hegseth should be worrying about right now, because not only is this war about to enter its third week with no end in sight, but every single day we learn more about what a disastrous job the Trump administration has done in managing everything around this war.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

