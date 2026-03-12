‘What the Hell Is Bari Weiss Thinking?’ Trump White House Reportedly Furious CBS Hired Ex-Liz Cheney Flack

Trump White House officials are reportedly harboring a grudge against CBS News for hiring Jeremy Adler, an alum of former Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s operation, to their communications team.

One such official told Axios’s Alex Isenstadt and Sara Fischer that “The idea CBS would hire Liz Cheney’s flack who has worked to jail President Trump and make it impossible for anybody who supported the president to get hired is insanity.”

“What the hell is Bari Weiss thinking?” they added.

President Donald Trump is a personal friend of Larry Ellison and his son, David Ellison, the latter of whom is the controlling owner and CEO of Paramount Skydance, CBS’s parent company. Upon acquiring the prestigious network last year, the younger Ellison installed Weiss, a disillusioned liberal and New York Times alum, as CBS News’ editor-in-chief.

Prior to its acquisition, Trump had filed a $20 billion lawsuit against the network over a 60 Minutes interview of his 2024 general election opponent, former vice president Kamala Harris.

Paramount Skydance is in the process of acquiring Warner Brothers Discovery, CNN’s parent company.

