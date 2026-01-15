MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell saluted the heckler who gave President Donald Trump the finger as he shouted “pedophile protector,” saying he secured a legacy that historians will revere.

Trump flipped off a heckler who called him a “pedophile protector” as the president toured a Ford plant before giving a speech to the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday. The man, 40-year-old TJ Sabula, was suspended from his job following the incident.

On Wednesday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The Last Word, O’Donnell went comically over the top in his praise for Sabula as he trashed Trump with equal fervor:

O’DONNELL: Donald Trump had no idea that the problem on display in that moment was his tiny brain and his unrelenting vulgarity. In drawing attention to his fingers once again yesterday, in giving the finger to an auto worker, I was struck once again by Graydon Carter’s observation of just how tiny that finger is, that he aimed so bravely at that auto worker far away from him in that Ford factory.

Here is that video of Donald Trump in his role as short-fingered vulgarian-in-chief, walking through a factory.

(VIDEO CLIP OF DONALD TRUMP FLIPPING OFF HECKLING AUTO WORKER)

O’DONNELL: The Washington Post reports T.J. Sabula, a 40-year-old United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker at the factory, told The Post that he was the one who shouted at Trump. Ford Motor Company, apparently, in an effort to lose sales from coast to coast, suspended that worker pending an investigation. T.J. Sabula told The Post that he had, quote, “definitely no regrets whatsoever.”

Today, the United Auto Workers said in a statement, “The auto worker at the Dearborn truck plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union, the UAW. He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job. The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member. Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone, including the president of the United States.”

The Washington Post reports, “A cell phone video captured Trump, who was visiting the Ford F-150 plant in Dearborn, twice mouthing F-you as he pointed to someone calling up to him from the factory floor below. Out of frame in the video, a person can be heard yelling ‘pedophile protector’ just before Trump mouthed the insult.”

Sabula identifies as politically independent and said he never voted for Trump, but has supported other Republicans. He estimated that he was roughly 60 feet away from Trump on Tuesday, and that the president could hear him, quote, “very, very, very clearly.” He said he was specifically referencing Trump’s handling of the Epstein matter.

“’I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you’d better be ready to seize the opportunity,’ Sabula said. ‘And today, I think I did that’.” And apparently America agrees, two Gofundme accounts launched to, quote, “support T.J. and help him pay some bills” have raised over $809,000 in less than 24 hours, at which point T.J. Sabula issued a statement saying, “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support. At this time, we are closing donations to this campaign and encourage you to look for other causes and organizations to support. We appreciate every single donation, comment, share, and sign of support.”

And so factory workers around the country have now been alerted to how easy it is to get a payoff from an encounter with Donald Trump without going through any of the agony porn star Stormy Daniels had to go through to get her $130,000 from Trump. “I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity.” T.J. Sabula seized history. T.J. Sabula provided future historians with a vivid look at who Donald Trump really is. T.J. Sabula’s contribution to history is a valuable reveal to future historians about just how small a man Donald Trump is, how weak he is, how uncontrollable his vulgarity is.

Presidents throughout history have been yelled at, shot at. They’ve been called murderers and war criminals to their faces. They’ve had their sleep disrupted by protesters outside the White House at night. They’ve had shoes thrown at them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP OF THEN-PRES. GEORGE W. BUSH DODGING THROWN SHOE)

O’DONNELL: And not one of those presidents gave anyone the finger. When an assassin’s bullet missed Franklin Roosevelt and hit the mayor who was beside him, he did not turn and give the finger to anyone. George W. Bush ably ducked those shoes and never considered giving the finger to anyone. No president would allow the presidency to sink that low until Donald Trump.

And in giving that little finger yesterday, Donald Trump created a national hero who takes his place in history now with more dignity than Donald Trump has ever mustered. When Donald Trump walks by, everyone in America has a First Amendment right to say “pedophile protector.” When Donald Trump walks by, everyone in America has a right to say whatever they want. And only Donald Trump among our presidents could decide to make a factory worker who criticizes him world famous and a bit richer by Donald Trump indulging his childish anger and delivering a childish public performance of Trumpian vulgarity.