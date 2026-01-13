Trump Riffs Biden Was ‘High as a Kite’ During Speech: ‘He Was Spruced Up Pretty Good’

President Donald Trump mocked ex-President Joe Biden for only giving speeches that lasted “a matter of seconds” — except for one time where he claimed Biden was “high as a kite.”

The president went into full stand-up comic mode while giving a speech to the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday. He told the crowd Biden would cough up a storm before his speeches — and then broke into a bunch of loud grunts and “aghhhs,” which drew some chuckles.

Trump then impersonated a low-energy Biden giving a speech for a moment.

“It would be very short —although the one time they had him spruced up pretty good, remember? he was high as a kite,” Trump said.

He did not mention which speech in particular he was referring to. Trump then looked up to the sky as he continued his bit.

“He was floatin’ he was up there, way up,” Trump said.

Trump added it was a “bad speech,” but gave him credit for “getting through it.” He then shifted pretty quickly, ripping Biden for allowing “25 million people” to illegally enter the U.S.

The president made the speech after touring a Ford production plant in Dearborn, Michigan. He made some other interesting comments during the speech, including claiming the 2024 Senate election in Michigan was “rigged” — despite Trump winning the state on the same ballot.

He told ’24 Senate candidate Mike Rogers:

I’ll be honest with you, Mike. They rigged the election on you. Mine was too big to rig. You won, I’m telling you, you won, but you’re going to do great this time. He’s a great guy, actually. He’s going to be an amazing senator. Thank you. Thank you for being here with me.

And beyond mocking Biden, Trump called out Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and a few other Republicans. Trump branded Paul a “stone-cold loser” who would have lost his last two elections without the president’s support.

Watch above via Fox News.