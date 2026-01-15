‘What Kind of Journalism Is That?’ Fox News’ John Roberts Slams NYT Report on Minneapolis Shooting

Fox News’ John Roberts slammed The New York Times for publishing a headline about Wednesday night’s Minneapolis ICE-involved shooting without adding the proper “context,” asking, “What kind of journalism is that?”

Roberts began by comparing The Times’ headline — “Federal agent shoots immigrant in Minneapolis, Homeland Security says” —with the lengthy statement released by the Department of Homeland Security that went into detail about the officer being “ambushed and attacked” by three immigrants.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The original subject was hit in the leg,” Roberts read from the DHS statement before returning to The Times piece.

“The New York Times has since added more detail to the article, but when you write a headline like that without the context, that apparently, according to DHS, the writer of that article knew all about the context. What kind of signal are you sending?” Roberts added.

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro piled on the critique.

“Yeah, everybody is playing their role, aren’t they?” Mauro began.

“And, you know, The New York Times will still tell themselves that they are the gold standard of journalism. And they’ll get all kinds of Peabodys and Pulitzers and all this other stuff, and you and I both know what’s going on there,” Mauro said.

He continued on about Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and ICE shooting victim Renee Good.

They couldn’t wait to rush to judgment, just the way Jacob Frey immediately called the shooting of Renee Good, “murder.” I have to say the most pernicious lie that is driving a lot of this — and it’s being abetted by the media and it’s being escalated online — is this idea that ICE is driving around in Minneapolis and dragooning citizens, American citizens, out of their cars. I see people reporting things like, “We’re finding abandoned cars all over the place, and these are U.S. Citizens that are being disappeared.” It’s not true.

