Never-Trump Joe Walsh Challenges CNN Star Scott Jennings to Smackdown: ‘Doesn’t Believe Sh*t He Says’

Never-Trump former Congressman Joe Walsh called out CNN star and frequent Trump defender Scott Jennings — and challenged him to a smackdown moderated by ex-CNN star Jim Acosta.

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor recently accused Jennings of mocking President Donald Trump “in the green room” during commercial breaks before going back to being a die-hard defender in front of the cameras.

In a new Substack interview, Walsh confirmed Taylor’s account and claimed Jennings “doesn’t believe sh*t he says.”

Walsh also accused Jennings of getting him blackballed from CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip, and challenged Jennings to a duel on Acosta’s substack:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Miles Taylor. Yeah. He said that he called out Scott Jennings right on Twitter and said this is a guy who mocks Trump during the commercial breaks and then comes on and does these defenses.

Can you corroborate that? Or do you know anything about that? Have you been on with that guy?

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: Prior to the election, there’s no f*cking way I’ll ever probably be invited to sit on a set with him because he’s a f*cking crybaby and I have no doubt that he’s probably told Abby’s producers, don’t put Joe Walsh at the table. I think because, so I can corroborate generally with what Miles said, Scott Jennings is a fraud.

He’s an actor playing a role. Back in the day, Tommy, when I was evil Mr. Tea Partier, he was Mr. RINO Establishment Republican, Mitch McConnell and the what.

He found out that he can make a sh*tload of money by being a MAGA tough guy. And that’s what he’s done.

He plays a role. He doesn’t believe what he says. He lies. He plays the role. And I think it’s just disappointing for CNN and folks to give him. That platform because he doesn’t believe what he says. I’d rather have true believer MAGA folk on those shows than somebody like Jennings.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Well, if it was you arguing with a guy like you, that would be something to see, wouldn’t it?

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: Yeah, but Tommy, it bums me out that — I’m assuming you’ve watched Jennings on that show.

He just, again, he’s paid to play a role and he looks at the camera and he smirks and he says crazy sh*t.

But there are no democratic folk at the table who like get into his face and call him out. I think he’s a protected asset of CNN.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Well, I’ve seen a few times, I’m gonna have seen Abby go at him a few, not always. But there have been times, and I think one time, but it was on Twitter, not on the air, where she just, she basically just called him a liar.

And I just feel like, I don’t know, what’s the chemistry like there? I mean, you said you haven’t been on with him since before the election.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: Yeah, I don’t think the chemistry’s great. I think it can get tense.

And look, Tommy, I adore Abby Phillip. I think she’s wonderful. I don’t think it’s her call that Jennings has to be on that show three times a week.

I think CNN, I think, he brings a lot of eyeballs because he’s playing this role of MAGA tough guy.

But he’s. He’s one of the most thin-skinned people, Tommy, I’ve ever met. He’s a big crybaby.

He doesn’t like it when anybody says anything mean about him. Others will tell you the same thing. And I have no doubt he’s got say in who can and cannot sit at that table.

…

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: So am I hearing you? Are you saying that, are you calling him out? Scott Jennings?

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: Oh, he says he’s an utter fraud who’s an actor who plays a role. He doesn’t believe the sh*t he says.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: So are you challenging him right now to come on the Jim Acosta show and debate you? Is that what you’re doing?

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: Right. Hey Jim Acosta, if you’re going to listen to this. Man host it! I would love nothing f*cking better than to just sit at a table with him and call him out for what he is, respectfully.