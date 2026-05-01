Never-Trumper Joe Walsh Goes OFF on ‘Despicable’ Dem Graham Platner: ‘He’s a Bullsh*tter’

Never-Trump former Congressman Joe Walsh went off on controversial Senate candidate Graham Platner (D-ME), whom he called “despicable” and a “bullsh*tter.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills (D) dropped her Senate bid this week, making Platner the presumptive Democratic nominee to oppose incumbent Senator Susan Collins (R-ME).

Platner has weathered a blizzard of controversy over his past comments and a tattoo that he claims he did not know had Nazi connotations when he got it and has since covered.

Walsh and longtime progressive activist Cliff Schecter of Blue Amp Media talked about Platner on Friday’s episode of Walsh’s The Social Contract podcast, during which he surprised Schecter by saying he could not vote for the Democrat:

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: When I became a Democrat 10 months ago, Cliff, gosh, I said the Democratic Party needs to be a big enough tent for Zoran Mamdani and Joe Walsh. CLIFF SCHECTER: Yep. FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: And I still believe that. CLIFF SCHECTER: I do too. FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: But– There is not a tent big enough for Joe Welsh and Graham Plattner. CLIFF SCHECTER: Interesting! FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: And by the way, I know our list, I’m in the minority on this with our listeners. And probably the vast majority of Democrats. I get that. I want fighters, fighters, fighters, clearly Platner’s politics are not mine, but Mahmdani’s aren’t mine either. So what? Big deal. I find him to be an utterly despicable, dishonest and inauthentic guy. CLIFF SCHECTER: Okay. FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: But, but Cliff, I think Democratic primary voters right now Don’t give a f*ck. Nazi tattoo, I don’t give a f*ck. You lied about the Nazi tattoo. I don t give a f*ck. You said what about blacks and women? I don’t t give a f*ck! That’s where Democratic primary voters are now. I get it. I get. And we’ve all said sh*t in our past. Lord knows I have. But you own up to the sh*t you’ve said. CLIFF SCHECTER: That’s fair. That’s a fair criticism. FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: He’s done the exact opposite and I think he’s lied about his sh*t. I also, Cliff, find him to be an anti-Semite, and that’s a real, real red line for me. So I know I’m in the minority among Democrats, and I don’t know. In a year like this, Cliff he probably will beat Susan Collins. I don’t know. I don’t know Maine. Maine’s a different kind of animal. But I can’t support him because I think he’s anti-semitic and I think he’s a bullsh*tter completely. CLIFF SCHECTER: I think the second part could be true. I mean, look, I should say any of it could be true. Um, I think, and it’s interesting that you’ve taken that position as somebody obviously who went from a very conservative position in your party to switching and becoming a democrat and you’ve changed on certain issues.

Watch above via The Social Contract podcast.

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