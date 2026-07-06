Critics Shred Trump and FIFA After USMNT Star’s World Cup Ban Reversed: ‘Match Made in Heaven’
President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm of criticism after reports he personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review USMNT striker Folarin Balogun’s World Cup red card before world football’s governing body suspended the striker’s one-match ban.
FIFA announced Sunday that Balogun’s suspension would be deferred under a one-year probationary period rather than immediately enforced, allowing the key U.S. player to remain available for Monday night’s clash against Belgium.
The move came after Trump asked Infantino to revisit the decision, according to a source briefed on the call.
Balogun was sent off after a VAR review in the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina when officials ruled he had planted his foot into defender Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle. U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino argued the challenge never warranted a red card.
Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social, writing: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice,” while the White House posted “USA-USA-USA” on X.
The ruling, however, immediately drew objections from Belgium’s football federation, which vowed an appeal, and from pundits and lawmakers.
Veteran journalist Piers Morgan, who has called himself a “friend” of Trump’s but not a MAGA supporter, wrote:
Donna Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), admitted that she was only learning the rules of soccer, but knew enough to call out the president’s interference:
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof warned the move had consequences for any future success USMNT had in the tournament:
CNN journalist Donie O’Sullivan landed his own jab:
Mehdi Hasan also mocked the move:
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) flagged that Balogun was a U.S. citizen through birthright citizenship, which Trump recently challenged in the Supreme Court, questioning what that meant for MAGA, in a point echoed by other observers:
Others also piled on:
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