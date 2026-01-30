New Epstein Files Dump Includes Alleged Request From Elon Musk to Visit Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous Island

Friday’s release of 3.5 million additional documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes included an alleged request from Elon Musk to visit Epstein over the holidays in 2013.

On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the previously unreleased files, including video, would be available on the Department of Justice’s Epstein library database.

A search of the documents for “Elon Musk” revealed multiple emails to and from jeevacation@gmail.com, which was known to be Epstein’s private email address.

Elon Musk’s name appearing in the files does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.

In one email exchange on Dec. 14, 2013 with a subject line “Christmas and New Year’s,” Musk allegedly wrote, “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?”

Epstein’s account answered several hours later, “I will send a heli for you. Sorry for all the typos..Sent from my iPhone.”

On Dec. 25, 2013, an email purportedly from Musk to Epstein read, “Actually, I could fly back early on the 3rd. We will be in St Bart’s. When should we head to your island on the 2nd?”

Another email from Dec. 30, 2013, read, “Alert – organize Elon Musk to the island for Jan. 2?” allegedly referring to Epstein’s private island where he was known to abuse girls with co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Other emails allegedly showed Musk and Epstein setting up a visit to Space X for lunch on Feb. 25, and one requesting if Musk would be attending a dinner on April 23rd.

On March 4, 2013, an alleged email from Musk talked about focusing on his Tesla business. “congratulations,,now its time for fun,” came the reply.

A September 2025 dump of files, released by Democratic lawmakers, “showed an itinerary noting a tentative trip by Musk on December 6, 2014, to Epstein’s island. A note on the schedule – next to Musk’s name – mentioned, ‘Is this still happening?'”

Musk denied those claims on X, writing, “This is false.”

“Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit,” Musk wrote.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!