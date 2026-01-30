Epstein Victims Lawyer Nukes Trump DOJ Over ‘Perfect Storm’ of ‘Incompetence’ and ‘Cover-Up’

A lawyer representing 11 Jeffrey Epstein accusers blasted the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein files as a perfect mix of “incompetence” and “cover up.”

Attorney Arick Fudali joined CNN’s Boris Sanchez on Friday and went off on the latest files released related to the late sex predator. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Friday that millions of new Epstein files were being released to comply with the Epstein Transparency Act. The administration already missed the December 19 deadline set by Congress to release all the files.

Included in the latest file dump were numerous allegations made to the FBI against Trump, a former friend of Epstein’s who has long denied any wrongdoing in relation in Epstein. The uncorroborated tips accusing Trump and rape and more were removed from the DOJ website shortly after being published and despite the fact that Blanche insisted to reporters that the White House had no oversight on what was released in the latest three-part dump.

Sanchez noted on Friday that some Epstein victims have noted that their own names have been included in the documents released by DOJ, despite the many redactions included in every dump.

Fudali explained he’s never seen anything like the DOJ releases in his career, calling it “incomprehensible” how poorly the files have been handled.

He said:

It’s really concerning. And really, what’s so baffling about this is on one hand, it’s a cover-up, but on the other hand, it’s incompetence. So you have this combination, this sort of like perfect storm of trying to cover up what they don’t want people to see, but then accidentally covering up what they shouldn’t allow people to see — or accidentally showing people what they shouldn’t see. I mean, this is just, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen in the history of me, of this Epstein case or really anything, such sheer incompetence in such an obvious and robust effort to cover things up and withhold things from the public.

