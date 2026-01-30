Among the latest Epstein files dump is a list of wild complaints made with the FBI that include wild allegations against President Donald Trump and others from uncorroborated tips.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Friday that thousands of new documents related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein were being released.

The latest drop comes as the administration has faced complaints from critics over its failure to release all the files by a December 19 deadline previously set by Congress.

On Friday, Blanche announced 3.5 million new files were being released to comply with the Epstein Transparency Act. Among them is a list of allegations made against the president, a former friend of Epstein’s. In FBI email communications — which note some of the allegations come secondhand — various allegations are listed that involve Trump, Epstein, and others.

It should be noted that these complaints are uncorroborated tips to the FBI, and the existence of those tips does not indicate eventual credibility.

Blanche said the White House had no oversight on the latest documents released. He told Fox News that there has been no evidence of criminal conduct by the president found in the Epstein files.

“In none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims,” he said.

Trump himself has long denied any wrongdoing in his friendship with Epstein.

Since their original publication, the complaints mentioning Trump have been removed from the DOJ website with a “page not found” message being given to people trying to search for them. The complaints, however, have been widely copied and shared on social media.

CNN’s Jake Tapper was among those who noted the DOJ pulling the files.

DOJ has since killed this link. This is what was there: https://t.co/urnzMvyccO pic.twitter.com/qXXmQNYhu7 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) January 30, 2026

Trump Accused of Raping Teenager

In a complaint made by a friend, the president was accused of forcing a 13-14-year-old to perform oral sex on him.

“[Redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein,” the complaint reads.

In the “response” column, it is noted that an investigator was sent to Washington to conduct an interview.

Trump Accused of Being Present While Newborn ‘Murdered’

Another in Epstein’s orbit also made allegations of “sex trafficking” and murder. The unidentified person was following up on a tip given to the NYPD in which the person alleged they were raped at 13. The person also alleged Trump regularly paid them to perform sexual acts and claimed he was present when her newborn child was murdered.

“Complainant reported Donald Trump participated regularly in paying money to force her to perform sex acts with him and alleged Trump was present when her uncle murdered her newborn child,” notes on the complaint read.

According to the paperwork, there was “no contact made.”

Mar-a-Lago ‘Calendar Girls’ Parties

Another complaint — for which there was no contact information provided — alleged that “calendar girls” parties at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago involved genital measurements for children.

“Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and trump would auction them off. He measured the children’s vulva and vaginas by entering a finger and rated the children on tightness,” the complaint reads.

The person alleged people like Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump were present at these alleged parties.

Robin Leach and Trump’s Head of Security

One complainant claimed they witnessed a “sex trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course” in Rancho Palo Verdes, California between 1995 and 1996. The person alleged Ghislaine Maxwell, a former Epstein associate now serving 20 years for sex trafficking, was a “madam” and “broker” for deals involving girls.

The person claimed they witnessed Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host Robin Leach “strangle a young girl” at a party. The person also alleged a threat from Trump’s head of security if she “ever talked.” She claimed she was told she would “end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other c*nts” if she spoke about what she had seen.

Epstein Gives Bill Gates Advice on Hiding Alleged STD From Wife

Also a part of the new file dump is a draft email Epstein was writing to himself in July 2013. In it, he addressed Bill Gates, accusing him of recently disregarding their “friendship.” In the lengthy message, he also made mention of Gates allegedly asking him to delete some past communications.

“TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis,” he wrote.

Check out the Epstein files released so far here.

This story has been updated to reflect the latest changes to the available Epstein files.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!