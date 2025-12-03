New Video Shows ICE Vehicles Swarming Mother of Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew Before Her Arrest

A new video obtained by TMZ shows the moment Bruna Ferreira, the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew. was detained by ICE agents last week.

The security video, shot on November 25 and released by TMZ on Wednesday, shows Ferreira leaving her Revere, MA home before several other vehicles surround her car.

Dressed in a gray hoodie, Ferreira exits the car and is promptly placed in handcuffs and led away.

Ferreira, a native of Brazil who came to the U.S. as a kid under former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, has an 11-year-old son with Michael Leavitt, the press secretary’s brother.

“She’s in the process of actually getting her residency and she was abruptly arrested and taken from her young child right before Thanksgiving,” Ferreira’s lawyer, Todd Pomerleau, told WCVB following her arrest.

In a statement that followed Ferreira’s arrest, the Department of Homeland Security called her “a criminal illegal alien from Brazil” who was previously arrested for battery.

Ferreira was taken to the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings, the DHS statement said.