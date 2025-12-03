Dylan Douglas Trashes CNN ‘Hack’ Scott Jennings — Gets Personal About ‘Fake News’ Feud

Activist and host Dylan Douglas — the son of Hollywood icons Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas — ripped CNN GOP analyst Scott Jennings as a “hack” and “creepy” over a feud he says is “fake news.”

The story so far: Jennings posted a clip from the Nov. 11 edition of CNN NewsNight that he claimed showed the Democratic narrative on the shutdown “crumbled.”

The conservative Daily Mail aggregated the clip with a hyperbolic write-up about the “brutal debate defeat” and another outlet aggregated a gossip item (attributed to unnamed tertiary sources) claiming Douglas’s famous parents were “displeased” and boycotting CNN.

Jennings took a victory lap on the Meghan McCain podcast, during which he offered an apology conditioned on delivering it “personally” over dinner with Ms. Zeta Jones.

Douglas was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, during which he mixed perfunctory praise of Jennings’s skill as a television personality with cutting criticisms.

He told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that the item about his parents was “fake news,” called Jennings a “hack,” and questioned the status of his marriage because of the “creepy” dinner invite:

DYLAN DOUGLAS: So I went on Abby Phillip’s literally almost a month ago. Went on just after the shutdown wrapped up, and we got into a heated debate, and he cut a segment where he’s just talking over me. He’s just talking over me. I didn’t say anything wrong, didn’t stumble over my words. He’s talking over me.

And actually, if you watch the debate, and Scott Jennings, in all fairness, I mean, he’s a paid commentator. He’s good at his craft, you know. I’m just a guy. I’m not a paid commentator. I do this because it’s a passion. I’m not a honed trained debater. I’m not one of those gotcha guys.

But he was in the wrong. We were talking about SNAP benefits. And he said that the Democrats voted against SNAP benefits.

We didn’t vote. There was no vote. We voted to shut down the government over the Affordable Healthcare Act about those subsidies, the COVID era subsidies that were going away in December, will be going away.

But the SNAPs benefits, I mean, just to give people context, they had a rainy day fund that’s been paid out time and time again. Trump didn’t want to pay it.

So that was what the debate was about. It was fine. Scott Jennings, he’s very good at his craft. I mean, you sort of alluded to, he’s a little bit of a hack, but he makes a good career out of it.

And he’s also got a book that’s coming out, and I think that’s key to this story.

But off the air, he was a very nice guy, and I didn’t think anything of it. And that was sort of it.

Cut to three weeks, almost a month later, this article comes out, the Yahoo News, but it was taken from some very sketchy site.

And and just so people know, like my parents are both actors, in in the public light, they wrote this article that my parents were so upset about my performance and so upset with CNN that they’re blacklisting themselves from CNN.

I mean, firstly, my parents are actors, so I don’t know what they come on CNN before besides pitching a movie or something like that.

But secondly, we’re a CNN family! We watch CNN all the time. It’s on in my house every single day. I go over to see my parents’ house.

So why it came out, I mean, Scott Jennings has a book coming out about the second Trump presidency. It’s called something like a return to common sense, which is interesting title. I’m sure he believes it. Or maybe he doesn’t, ’cause he was a Bush guy.

I think he just goes wherever the wind goes. But that’s besides the point. But it came out in the Daily Mail, which he’s a columnist for, and gained some traction.

Then he went on a few podcasts and talked about it and created this sort of beef between us, which didn’t exist, I thought, and then asked to take my mom out for seafood dinner, which was sort of bizarre because my mom’s happily married to my dad.

And I thought Scott was happily married too, but I guess that’s not the case.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Yes, I saw that line like he Oh, he’ll, go to dinner with your mom I’m like

DYLAN DOUGLAS: Little creepy, I thought.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Where did you get– how weird is this?

DYLAN DOUGLAS: Yeah.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: And had it the entree picked out already, apparently.

DYLAN DOUGLAS: I know shrimp.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: That much thought.

DYLAN DOUGLAS: Shellfish. I mean for a first date you go for shellfish, you got shrimp breath the rest of the date? I don’t know.