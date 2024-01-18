WATCH: Biden Gives Jaw-Dropping Answer When Asked If Air Strikes on Yemen Are Working

President Joe Biden gave a bizarre response when asked if the strikes against the Iranian-back Houthi rebels are working to curb attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The commander-in-chief told reporters at the White House before departing to give a speech in North Carolina that the military strikes by American and British forces are not working, but will continue regardless.

The strikes by U.S. forces come in response to the rebels attacking U.S. positions in the region with long-range missiles and threatening the vital shipping lane in the Red Sea. The U.S. and allies have carried out three rounds of attacks against the Houthis in Yemen over the last week to attempt to deter further attacks.

A reporter on the south lawn asked the president, “Are the air strikes in Yemen working?”

“When you say working, are they stopping the Houthis, no. Are they going to continue, yes,” Biden responded on Thursday.

Watch the interaction below:

“Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes.” US President Joe Biden responds after being asked whether airstrikes in Yemen are working.https://t.co/O06qSSNmvz 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/xvOv6lYbg5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 18, 2024

The recent strikes on the Houthis include 14 missiles that were launched from submarines and U.S. Navy warships from the Red Sea. This comes after the U.S. put the Houthis back on the list designating global terrorists and renewed sanctions designed to hurt the group’s financing.

Biden’s response comes after a group of bipartisan lawmakers, including progressive Democrats, have criticized the administration for not seeking Congressional approval before launching the military strikes in Yemen.