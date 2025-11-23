Trump Gets Teed Up By Glenn Beck to Attack ‘Seditious’ Democrats By Digging Up the Specific Law He’d Use to Go After Them

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck lit a fire under President Donald Trump Sunday after digging up a specific law to bolster claims of “sedition” against a handful of Democratic lawmakers.

Trump accused the group of six Democrats of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR,” which is “punishable by DEATH!” after they posted a video reminding service members that they have an obligation to disobey “illegal orders.”

Trump re-truthed Beck’s post that said:

This is the law @realDonaldTrump is looking for: 18 U.S.C. § 2387 — Activities Affecting Armed Forces General This statute makes it a federal crime to do any of the following with the intent to interfere with U.S. military operations:

1.Advise, urge, or attempt to cause:

•insubordination,

•disloyalty,

•mutiny, or

•refusal of duty

among members of the U.S. military. 2.Obstruct or attempt to obstruct:

•recruiting,

•enlistment,

•or general military operations. 3.Distribute written materials advocating any of the above.

This law does not require advocating the overthrow of the government — that is § 2385.

Section 2387 is specifically about undermining the functioning of the U.S. military.

One of the targeted lawmakers, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), accused White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt of misleading the American public about the video during a press conference last week.

“The sanctity of our military rests on the chain of command,” Leavitt said. “And if that chain of command is broken, it can lead to people getting killed. It can lead to chaos. And that’s what these members of Congress who swore an oath to, to abide by the Constitution, are essentially encouraging.”

Crow accused Leavitt and the administration of “outright lying” over the video’s message.

“We simply reminded folks of what the Constitution and law require,” Crow said. “But again, they’re lying and their propaganda and their twisting of the truth is an attempt to silence dissent and to use fear and intimidation.”

Since Trump’s claim of “sedition,” the lawmakers have reported hundreds of threats that have required 24/7 security by Capitol Police.