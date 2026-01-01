‘Nothing Will Happen at CBS’: Megyn Kelly Declares Legacy Media ‘Dead’

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly pronounced the death of legacy media on Thursday, declaring “nothing will happen at CBS” in a post on X.

She seized the opportunity to slam the network in her reply to a post featuring incoming CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil instructing viewers to make him “earn” their trust.

“Nothing will happen at CBS,” Kelly wrote on X. “Nothing. Legacy media is dead and evening news has been totally irrelevant for a long time. CBS has not had evening viewers in any competitive way in more than a decade. It’s not reversible.”

In his initial statement, to which Kelly was responding, Dokoupil agreed with critics who have criticized the media for not always reporting reality.

“The point is that on too many stories the press missed the story, because we’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American,” he said. “Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you.” Dokoupil went on to promise change with his new tenure beginning on January 5. “So here’s my promise to you as long as I sit in this chair: you come first,” he said. “Not advertisers. Not politicians. Not corporate interests. And, yes, that does include the corporate owners of CBS. I report for you. Which means I tell you what I know, when I know it and how I know it. And when I get it wrong, I’ll tell you that too.” Kelly’s assessment of the network comes amid her escalating feud with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. Previously, Kelly had praised Weiss’s appointment at CBS.

The feud began at Turning Point USA’s America Fest where commentator Ben Shapiro blasted his fellow conservatives, naming Kelly and Tucker Carlson, for refusing to condemn Candace Owens‘s conspiracy theories about the death of Charlie Kirk. Weiss published a transcription of Shapiro’s speech, titled “Only Cowards Tolerate Conspiracy Theorists,” in The Free Press.

After GOP pollster Frank Luntz quizzed Kelly on her rapid shift from praising to lambasting Weiss, Kelly parroted the language in Weiss’s own headline and threatened more to come.

“I was reliably informed this week that it is cowardly not to call out your friends with the unvarnished truth about their defects,” she posted on X. “So my days of being a polite friend (to her) are over. And there’s more truth coming.”