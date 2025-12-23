Megyn Kelly Threatens ‘More Truth Coming’ in Escalating Feud With Bari Weiss

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly threatened that there’s “more truth coming” in an escalation of her feud with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who she’s derided for praising a speech by Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro accusing her of “cowardice” for failing to call out Candace Owens.

On Tuesday, responding to GOP pollster Frank Luntz, who questioned her sharp turn from praising Weiss’s appointment at CBS to attacking her publicly, Kelly leaned into the language now defining the feud.

“I was reliably informed this week that it is cowardly not to call out your friends with the unvarnished truth about their defects,” Kelly replied, adding: “So my days of being a polite friend (to her) are over. “

I was reliably informed this week that it is cowardly not to call out your friends with the unvarnished truth about their defects. So my days of being a polite friend (to her) are over. And there’s more truth coming. https://t.co/lx5HPBYzkv — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 23, 2025

The dispute erupted after Shapiro used a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference on Thursday to condemn prominent conservatives he said had failed to confront Owens’s conspiracy theories alleging Israeli involvement in the killing of Charlie Kirk. Specifically he named Tucker Carlson and also Kelly – whose stance on Owens he called “cowardice.”

After the speech, when Weiss posted an article from The Free Press, an outlet she founded, sharing Shapiro’s speech in full, titled “Only Cowards Tolerate Conspiracy Theorists”, Kelly accused the pair of coordinating a “joint attack” on her.

Only Cowards Tolerate Conspiracy Theorists.@benshapiro delivered a barnburner tonight @TPUSA. Read the whole thing in @TheFP:https://t.co/FZvOzaiqCP — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 19, 2025

What followed was a weekend in which Kelly flipped the “coward” label back at Weiss, asserting that the editor-in-chief “afraid” of her. She went on to tell Vanity Fair that Shapiro and Weiss were themselves “making antisemites” by pushing back on criticism of Israel.

Shapiro’s calls for a public denunciation of Owens, she told the magazine’s journalist Aidan McLaughlin, were performative and coercive.

“I never posted the black square and I never raised my fist at a restaurant,” she said, referencing the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. “And I’m certainly not going to condemn the people Ben Shapiro demands I condemn in order to be in his imaginary club. ‘Denounce, denounce, condemn, disassociate.’ F*ck you!”