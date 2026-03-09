Ohio State’s President Resigns After Admitting to ‘Inappropriate Relationship’

Ohio State University president Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. has resigned after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship,” according to local news sources.

In a statement Monday, Carter said, “I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership. I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer.”

The Ohio State board accepted Carter’s resignation over the weekend.

Board chair John D. Zeiger wrote in a letter Monday, “The Board was surprised and disappointed to learn of this matter and takes the situation and potential impact on the university very seriously,” adding, “We respect your decision and appreciate your cooperation in supporting an orderly leadership transition.”

WCMH NBC4’s Matt Barnes said Carter’s presidential tenure lasted just two years and two months.

“Now as to why he decided to resign, Carter wrote in a statement released today that he, quote, ‘made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.’ The board say they gave a similar reason by saying Carter disclosed that he, quote, ‘had an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business.’ As of now, no further details have been released about the nature of that relationship…This means another presidential searches as they seek now their 18th full-time president to lead the university.”

Barnes continued, “Whatever this issue was had to be news to the trustees, because Carter with just recently given a raise in August of last year that raised his total compensation in the 2024-25 school year to more than one-and-a-half million dollars, making him one of the highest-paid presidents in the Big Ten. And just last Thursday was given a $25,000 increase to his fringe benefits that could be used for travel and other relevant costs.”

Watch the clip above via WCMH NBC4.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!