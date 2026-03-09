Trump Opens Up About Possible Ground Invasion in Iran, and How He Feels About New Supreme Leader

President Donald Trump has spoken out about a possible U.S. ground invasion in Iran, adding that he’s “not happy” with the regime’s new supreme leader.

Speaking to the New York Post exclusively on Monday, Trump said the U.S. military is “nowhere near” boots on the ground in the country, more than a week after the regime was targeted in Operation Epic Fury.

“We haven’t made any decision on that,” he told the paper. “We’re nowhere near it.”

The president also aired out his feelings on Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint U.S.-Israel airstrikes in Iran.

“Not going to tell you,” Trump told Post reporter Steven Nelson when asked about Khamenei’s son. “Not going to tell you. I’m not happy with him.”

Trump told Axios last week that he would not accept Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s next ruler and insisted the U.S. should shape the country’s political future, insisting that he should be the one to pick the country’s leadership.

“They are wasting their time,” Trump told Axios. ‘Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela.”

