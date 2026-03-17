The Big Picture

The Iran war is reshaping how the press operates — and how the press covers itself. President Trump shushed an ABC reporter aboard Air Force One, called her “obnoxious,” then bragged in a Truth Social post about the damage he’s already done to American media. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s broadcast license threats got a significant public defusing from the commission’s lone Democratic member — a rebuttal the newsletter class largely missed. MAGA media’s civil war between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin escalated to anatomical insults, with Trump wading in to defend Levin. And the Washington media world absorbed news that a scrappy D.C. upstart is making a major move to fill the void left by a diminished Washington Post.

Today’s sources: CNN Reliable Sources | Status | Poynter | The Bulwark | The Ankler | Politico Playbook | The Desk | Newsbusters | Simon Owens | CJR | Mediaite

Top Story

TRUMP SHUSHS THE PRESS — THEN BRAGS ABOUT THE DAMAGE

The image landed like a gut punch: President Donald Trump, aboard Air Force One, pressing a finger to his lips and telling an ABC reporter to be quiet.

Brian Stelter of CNN’s Reliable Sources made the shush gesture the organizing metaphor of Monday’s edition, framing it not as a one-off temperamental moment but as the visible tip of a coordinated wartime pressure campaign. Trump’s frustration, Stelter argued, may betray anxiety about the Iran war’s unusually low public approval ratings — or about how the war itself is actually going. “There’s nothing subtle here,” Stelter wrote. “It’s a multi-pronged pressure campaign to discourage independent reporting.”

The reporter at the center of it, Mariam Khan, was ABC’s TV pool representative — meaning she was there on behalf of all the major networks. She had recently switched from a decade covering Capitol Hill to the State Department, Pentagon, and foreign affairs beat, and Sunday night was her first time aboard Air Force One with Trump. She asked about a fundraising email using photos from a dignified transfer of fallen service members. Trump dismissed her, then didn’t recognize her network affiliation. When she identified herself as ABC, he said, “I don’t want any more from ABC.” She kept asking anyway — about the deaths of U.S. service members, about the Pentagon investigation into the Minab school strike, about the 5,000 Marines and sailors being deployed. Each question was either deflected or ignored. The shush came last.

Stelter was unambiguous in his praise: “Khan was exemplary. She was, as one ABC colleague said, ‘steady as can be.’ She was respectful and persistent. She refused to be shushed.”

But Poynter’s Tom Jones zeroed in on a different and arguably more revealing piece of the puzzle: a weekend Truth Social post in which Trump didn’t just attack the press — he bragged about the damage he’s already done to it. Under a heading called “Gone,” Trump boasted of PBS and NPR defunding, massive Washington Post layoffs, the decline of cable ratings, and the departures of journalists including Chuck Todd, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, and John Dickerson from their former networks. Under “Reforms,” he took credit for saving TikTok, CBS News hiring an ombudsman, and Disney ending “key DEI practices.” Under “Winning,” he posted photos of himself in news publications — including, Jones noted, a Guardian headline about Trump “waging war against the media and winning” that Trump apparently read as a compliment. The Guardian story was, in fact, a cautionary tale about creeping autocracy.

“Trump sees all of it — not just the headlines, but the unrelenting assault on the press — as ‘winning,’ something to be bragged about and celebrated,” Jones wrote. “Something that seems, quite frankly, unthinkable from an American president.”

The shush didn’t happen in a vacuum. Stelter catalogued the broader pressure architecture: FCC Chairman Carr’s threatening broadcasters’ licenses over Iran war coverage; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insulting news outlets from the Pentagon briefing podium; Trump posting a 401-word Truth Social screed accusing the “Fake News Media” of working “in close coordination” with Iran to spread disinformation — a charge Stelter noted was ironic given that outlets like CNN and the New York Times have been actively debunking AI-generated Iranian propaganda videos.

The conservative press framed the same landscape very differently. Newsbusters flagged what it described as CNN panelists treating Hegseth’s “no quarter, no mercy” language as a violation of international law while harboring what Newsbusters characterized as “an odd desire for soldiers to be marshalled to an international court.” Newsbusters also highlighted a retired Navy admiral who appeared on ABC’s This Week and “laid waste” to the media narrative that military planners “failed to plan for contingencies along the Strait of Hormuz.”

Meanwhile, The Desk surfaced a notable counterpunch: FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the panel’s lone Democrat, urged reporters to “stop falling for the FCC’s intimidation tactics,” noting that no broadcast licenses are up for renewal until at least 2028 and that any early enforcement action “would not survive judicial scrutiny.” That’s a direct, on-the-record rebuke of the Carr narrative — and a significant piece of context largely absent from the broader newsletter coverage of the license threat story.

TAKEAWAY: Trump isn’t just attacking the press. He’s keeping score. And the press, busy covering the shush, mostly missed the trophy case.

Three Takes

TRUMP GETS A HANDLE ON THE MICROPENIS WAR

Podcaster Megyn Kelly has been calling Fox News host Mark Levin “Micropenis Mark” in an escalating public feud over the Iran war. Trump stepped in to defend Levin over the weekend. The newsletters couldn’t agree on what any of it means.

Status (Brian Lowry): The straightforward political media account. Trump posted a lengthy statement Sunday praising Levin as a “truly great American patriot” and dismissing Kelly and other critics as “jealous and angry Human Beings.” On Monday, Kelly called Trump’s defense “ridiculous” and said he “does not have his finger on the pulse of where his party is right now.” Status framed it as the latest escalation in a MAGA media civil war that has spiraled out of control in recent weeks, with Kelly, Levin, Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and others attacking one another.

The Bulwark (Will Sommer): The structural read. Sommer argued the ultra-MAGA shtick that has made figures like Levin enormously powerful doesn’t always travel well — and that playing nice is simply “not the economic incentive that prevails in the MAGA media hothouse.” Glenn Beck and others have endorsed an essay urging the combatants to stand down eight months before the midterms. Sommer’s implicit point: the fracture is real, the incentive to heal it is not.

Mediaite’s Colby Hall (yes, that’s me, the writer of this newsletter): The behavioral dissection. The feud isn’t really about anatomy — it’s about what the performance of dominance in political media reveals about the performers. Levin’s Decibel Dominance Index, his Insult Density Metric, his Republic-in-Peril Threshold — these aren’t quirks of style, they’re a data set. And when a woman fires back in kind and the response is gendered biblical shaming, that’s not a counterargument. That’s a tell.

TAKEAWAY: The Kelly-Levin feud is being covered as spectacle. It’s actually a stress test — of MAGA media’s cohesion, of how the conservative press handles dissent from within, and of whether outrage-as-format has a self-destruct mechanism built in. The midterms will provide the answer.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Politico Playbook, Jack Blanchard

🚨 SCOOP — SARANDOS: NO TRUMP INTERFERENCE IN NETFLIX-PARAMOUNT BATTLE: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told Politico there was “no political interference” from Trump in the Warner Bros. acquisition battle, saying the president “made it very clear that this was under the DOJ.” Sarandos also said he has no hard feelings despite losing to Trump ally David Ellison‘s Paramount bid. … QUOTE (Sarandos): “I think for us it was always a business transaction, was always a well-regulated process in the U.S.” … QUICK TAKE: Convenient, yes. Also possibly true — which is the more unsettling possibility.

Status, Brian Lowry

NOTUS IS GOING BIG — AND MIGHT CHANGE ITS NAME: Publisher Robert Albritton detailed ambitious expansion plans in a memo to staff obtained by Status, announcing the hiring of nearly a dozen journalists — most poached from the Washington Post following its devastating layoffs — including congressional correspondent Paul Kane, economic policy reporter Jeff Stein, healthcare reporter Paige Cunningham, and columnist Dana Milbank. NOTUS plans to nearly double its staff of 50 by year’s end, add local reporting and sports, and launch new products. The outlet also plans a rebrand, with trademarks recently filed for the Washington Star and the Washington Sun — the former being the name of the paper once owned and operated by Albritton’s father. … QUOTE (Trump): “I don’t even know what the hell that is.” … QUICK TAKE: The Washington Post lost a third of its staff. NOTUS is hiring them. The void doesn’t stay empty for long.

The Bulwark, Will Sommer

LAURA LOOMER GETS ROASTED IN INDIA: Far-right activist Laura Loomer traveled to New Delhi to relay what she described as a message of goodwill from Trump to India’s people — only to face pointed challenges from moderators and journalists who had looked up her history of anti-Indian remarks. Reporter Rajdeep Sardesai called her “brazenly racist and Islamophobic” to her face. Loomer also revealed she speaks with Trump multiple times a week and has designs on eventually becoming press secretary. … QUOTE (Sardesai): “I think you should do more than just express regret!” … QUICK TAKE: Loomer’s India trip reveals a real tension in MAGA media’s global ambitions — the brand that plays as anti-establishment at home lands as simple bigotry abroad.

Status, Brian Lowry

META PREPARING ITS LARGEST LAYOFFS SINCE 2023: Mark Zuckerberg‘s Meta is preparing cuts that could impact 20% or more of the company’s workforce, according to Reuters via Status, aimed at offsetting the soaring cost of its AI push. The move would mark the company’s largest job cuts since its 2023 restructuring, which saw more than 20,000 positions eliminated. It comes as Meta struggles with its own AI, having already delayed its latest model rollout after performance troubles. Executives believe AI tools will reduce the need for large headcounts going forward. … QUOTE (Lowry): “largest job cuts since Zuckerberg’s so-called ‘year of efficiency’ restructuring in 2023” … QUICK TAKE: The company that helped break the media industry is now breaking itself to pay for AI.

Simon Owens’ Media Newsletter, citing CJR

MARK THOMPSON IS MOVING TOO SLOW ON CNN’S DIGITAL TRANSITION: CNN’s digital platforms hit their biggest audience of the year during the first three days of the Iran war, and the network added half a million TikTok subscribers. But Owens argues CNN president Mark Thompson is moving “way too slowly” — two and a half years in and only now seeing the fruits of his digital investments. With David Ellison now positioned to take over and showing little interest in journalism, Owens warns there may not be enough runway left. … QUOTE (Owens): “I don’t know if there’s enough runway left for Thompson to fully execute on his strategy.” … QUICK TAKE: CNN is having its best digital moment in years — right as the person who may soon own it has made clear he doesn’t value what’s producing it.

Newsbusters, Curtis Houck

NETWORK NEWS SPENT ONLY 8% OF DHS SHUTDOWN COVERAGE BLAMING DEMOCRATS: A Media Research Center study found that across ABC, CBS, and NBC flagship evening newscasts, only 125 seconds out of 26-plus minutes of coverage of the Homeland Security shutdown mentioned Democratic obstruction as a factor. Newsbusters also flagged NBC Nightly News for a report on Cuba’s proposed economic opening that it said was “plagued with essential omissions.” … QUICK TAKE: The MRC study is what it is, but the underlying critique — that shutdown framing defaults to administration culpability — is worth engaging regardless of who’s doing the counting.

Media Newsletter, Simon Owens

CABLE NEWS IS BEING REASSEMBLED ON YOUTUBE: Piers Morgan’s YouTube channel has more than 4.3 million subscribers, and he just hired former MSNBC president Rashida Jones as CEO of his operation after raising $30 million — with Jones now running the whole enterprise from her home in New Jersey. Owens frames this as evidence that cable news is being reassembled on YouTube — the diaspora of anchors from Megyn Kelly to Don Lemon to Chris Cillizza migrating to a platform that can achieve similar production values at a fraction of the cost. … QUOTE (Owens): “Cable news is basically just being reassembled on YouTube.” … QUICK TAKE: The anchors moved to YouTube. The editorial standards, fact-checkers, and institutional accountability didn’t necessarily follow.

Politico Playbook, Jack Blanchard and Dasha Burns

MAGA WORLD IN PANIC OVER STRAIT OF HORMUZ: Playbook’s sources inside Trump’s orbit are increasingly alarmed. One person close to the White House said Iran “holds the cards now” — they decide how long the U.S. is involved and whether boots hit the ground. A second source said “the off-ramps don’t work anymore.” Playbook also reported a tanker near the Strait was struck by a projectile early Tuesday, the first such incident in five days. … QUOTE (White House source): “They decide how long we’re involved — and they decide if we put boots on the ground. And it doesn’t seem to me that there’s a way around that, if we want to save face.” … QUICK TAKE: The newsletter class has been covering the war. Playbook is covering what Trump’s own people think about the war. There’s a difference.

Tubefilter

TIKTOK AND IHEARTRADIO LAUNCH A PODCAST NETWORK AND A RADIO STATION: The two companies officially launched the iHeartRadio x TikTok Podcast Network, featuring creator-led shows across music, fashion, and sports. They’re also launching TikTok Radio, a digital and terrestrial station programmed around songs trending on the app rather than Billboard charts. … QUOTE (Dan Page, TikTok Global Head of Media and Licensing Partnerships): “empowering creators to turn their passions into lasting careers is core to everything we do” … QUICK TAKE: The most interesting media company in America right now may be one Congress has spent two years trying to ban.

CJR, Elizabeth Hewitt

THE INDIE WEATHER FORECASTERS GOING DIRECT TO VIEWERS: A CJR dispatch profiles meteorologists leaving broadcast TV to build independent streaming platforms — covering extreme weather 24/7 on YouTube, Facebook, and connected TV apps. Mississippi meteorologist Matt Laubhan, who left his NBC/ABC affiliate after learning he’d be laid off when the station moved to centralized Weather Channel coverage, now runs a platform that drew 1.5 million viewers during a January ice storm. He refuses a subscription model: “They deserve to know whether or not they’re going to die from ice or a tornado.” … QUOTE (Laubhan): “No one can beat hyperlocal information.” … QUICK TAKE: The local news collapse is producing its own insurgents — and some of them are saving lives.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

The Ankler, Elaine Low

CALIFORNIA AG FIRES FIRST SHOT AT PARAMOUNT-WARNERS MERGER: At a Beverly Hills conference, California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger is “not a done deal” and opened an antitrust investigation. Paramount Skydance chief legal officer Makan Delrahim pushed back, arguing the merger will boost competition. Teamsters motion picture division director Lindsay Dougherty, whose union filed a submission with the DOJ urging regulators to block the deal, was also in attendance. … QUOTE (Bonta): “not a done deal” … QUICK TAKE: The fight is moving from boardrooms to regulators — and labor just entered the ring.

Status, Brian Lowry

PARAMOUNT HONCHO JEFF SHELL FIRES BACK WITH A COUNTERSUIT: Embattled Paramount president Jeff Shell filed a countersuit against self-described “fixer” R.J. Cipriani, calling the $150 million lawsuit against him a “textbook shakedown” and Cipriani an “inveterate gambler” who “overplayed his hand.” Shell denied disclosing confidential Paramount business details. … QUOTE (Shell): “inveterate gambler” … QUICK TAKE: A sideshow that keeps getting more distracting as Paramount tries to close the biggest deal in Hollywood.

The Ankler, Richard Rushfield

RUSHFIELD FROM THE FLOOR: HOLLYWOOD IS EXHAUSTED AND DOESN’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT: Reporting from inside the Dolby, Rushfield found an industry “deflated and exhausted, with a surplus of gallows humor” — with most attendees offering “just not wanting to talk about it” when it came to the industry’s existential challenges. He argued that with the survival of filmed entertainment genuinely at stake, the Oscars’ bloated calendar and foregone-conclusion race between two films makes a mockery of the urgency required. … QUOTE (Rushfield): “Guys, guys, guys… what are we doing here? Does anyone know?” … QUICK TAKE: The best film year in recent memory, inside the worst institutional moment. Hollywood couldn’t hold both thoughts at once.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent Monday celebrating Mariam Khan for refusing to be shushed — and rightly so. But nobody asked the harder question underneath it: if the press is under genuine wartime siege, why is so much of the coverage still flowing through the very access channels the administration controls? Status noted, almost in passing, that Trump has developed a habit of picking up the phone and chatting with reporters covering the war — and that an unnamed White House official said reporters who take those calls “are frankly doing themselves a disservice.” The newsletters dutifully reported what Trump said in those calls. That’s not a check on power. That’s amplification with a dateline. The chattering class can hold two ideas — Khan as act of resistance, Trump phone calls as news — without noticing they’re in tension. The shush is the story the press wants to tell about itself. The phone calls are the story it doesn’t.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

CNN Reliable Sources | Brian Stelter — Monday’s edition did what the best press criticism does: it took a moment everyone else treated as a colorful anecdote — the Air Force One shush — and situated it inside a coherent argument about what the Trump administration is actually doing to the wartime press. Stelter connected the Khan confrontation to the FCC threats, to Hegseth’s briefing room insults, to Trump’s Truth Social rants, and to the administration’s broader effort to frame critical war coverage as unpatriotic. He also had the discipline to end with a historical observation that didn’t moralize — the comparison to wartime patriotism attacks “as old as war coverage itself.” Today, Reliable Sources was the newsletter that saw the frame, not just the picture.

The Bottom Line

There are genuine, serious threats to press freedom and First Amendment protections coming from this administration — the FCC license gambits, the “unpatriotic” framing of war coverage, the use of federal regulatory power as a cudgel against outlets that won’t play along. These deserve sustained, rigorous coverage. What they’re getting instead is something closer to drama. The press has never been able to resist covering itself, and it has never been more tempted to cast itself as the protagonist of its own story. The shush is perfect content: a villain, a hero, a symbolic gesture that photographs well. The FCC commissioner explaining on the record why the license threats are legally hollow? That’s a procedural footnote. So it gets treated like one.

The irony is that this instinct — to reach for narrative over mechanism, for the cinematic over the constitutional — is exactly what makes the intimidation campaign work. You don’t need to actually pull a broadcast license if the press will spend three days covering the threat as though it’s already been done. The most revealing media story of Monday isn’t that Trump shushed a reporter. It’s that a press corps capable of real First Amendment reporting keeps choosing the version of the story that has the best visuals.