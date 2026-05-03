President Donald Trump verbally smacked Bill Maher again on Sunday, saying the Real Time host got “eaten up” by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) during their conversation on HBO two nights earlier. The president also claimed Maher’s ratings “SUCK!”

Trump posted his mini-rant about Maher on Truth Social, which you can read below:

Bill Maher got “eaten up” by Gavin Newscum when Newscum said how well California is doing, A COMPLETE LIE, and Bill Maher never challenged him, not even a little bit. Also, Bill Maher’s “Ratings” SUCK! President DONALD J. TRUMP

As for Maher’s ratings, he’s averaged around 500,000 to 600,000 viewers over the past few months.

Trump’s post comes a day after he bashed Maher in a much-longer social media tirade.

The president on Saturday called Maher a “MORON” who “choked” his big interview with Newsom, while also slamming Fox News for covering the Maher-Newsom convo.

Trump said he got a good read on Maher when the HBO comic visited the White House for their much-publicized dinner together last year — and that he wasn’t too impressed with what he saw.

“Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House. He was nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, ‘Can I have a drink?’” Trump said. “It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic.”

He then accused Maher of botching his interview with Newsom — or “Newscum” as the president likes to call him — on Friday. Trump said that even though Newsom is “dumb, and essentially, incompetent,” he still raked Maher “over the coals.”

“Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient. Either he didn’t have the knowledge, or he choked, because Gavin went on and on about how good California is doing, while it’s doing very poorly, having, by far, the worst year it’s ever had where, for the first time in History, more people are leaving than coming,” Trump said.

Trump posted the rant about 30 minutes after The Big Weekend Show talked about Maher interviewing Newsom.

Guest host Dr. Marc Siegel and co-host Tomi Lahren both gave Maher kudos for calling Newsom out for blemishes on his record, including California’s high-speed train that has cost tens of billions of dollars, despite being about 0% finished.

Maher told Newsom his critics would point to some poor “stats” about California, and Newsom giddily responded “good!” But Maher told him there were multiple examples where that would clearly blow up in his face.

“Are they gonna say ‘good’ about gas prices? Are they gonna say ‘good’ about how high the rents are?” Maher said. “I mean there’s a whole litany — I mean the train, Gavin, you gotta get rid of the train. I say this as a friend, you gotta let the train go.”

Lahren said she “loved” how Maher asked “smug” Newsom about it.

And Maher at another point in the interview confronted the liberal governor for “imitating” Trump on social media.

You can watch that clip above.

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