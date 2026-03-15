Oscars Host Takes Veiled Dig at Trump Administration By Praising Diversity and Multiculturalism During ‘Frightening Times’

Oscars host Conan O’Brien took a veiled swipe at the Trump administration during Sunday night’s opening monologue by praising diversity and multiculturalism, and even speaking a little Spanish.

Since Donald Trump retook office in January 2025, he has dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across the country, has unleashed ICE agents on undocumented migrants in sweeps that have included American citizens, and has been strongly criticized for making racial gaffes.

After the comedy portion of his opening speech, O’Brien took aim at Trump’s preference for English being spoken in the United States.

“Tonight’s Oscars are being watched by more than a billion people around the world,” O’Brien said to applause. “Let’s say hi to some of them.”

“If you’re watching from Spain,” O’Brien began, then proceeded to speak in Spanish to say, “Hi, I’m Conan O’Brien and it is a pleasure to welcome you to the Oscars.”

O’Brien said the exact same thing in Spanish for those watching from Argentina.

“And to our friends in Los Angeles — Obrien then said the same welcome in Spanish to honor Spanish-speakers there, and to bring home the point that all were welcome.

O’Brien’s gesture garnered rousing applause.

O’Brien then became more subdued, saying, “If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times, okay?”

He continued:

It’s at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant. Check it out — 31 countries across six continents are represented this evening. And every film — every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty. We pay tribute tonight not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today — optimism.

O’Brien added, “So let us, please, celebrate — Let us celebrate not because we think all is well but because we work and hope for better in the days ahead.”

Watch the clip above via the Oscars on ABC.

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