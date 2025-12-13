Parkland Shooting Survivor Describes Living Through a Second School Shooting at Brown University: ‘I’m Really Angry’

A Brown University sophomore shared her harrowing experience of living through two school shootings, including the Parkland, FL, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, during an appearance on MS NOW on Saturday night.

Zoe Weisman, 20, spoke from her dorm room Saturday evening as officials continued to scour the campus and city of Providence, RI, for a shooting suspect who killed two people and critically injured eight others.

“So, around 4:15, my friend called me, I’m in my dorm and she asked if I was in Barus and Holley, which is the building where the shooting occurred, and I told her, no,” Weisman began.

“And I’m actually from Parkland, and I survived the shooting there. And, so, I was like, I just — that’s where my brain immediately went. And I was like, tell me if there’s a shooting and they confirmed for me. And so ever since then, I’ve just been staying in my room. I’ve been on the phone with my family, my friends, and just keeping updated.”

Weisman added, “I think mentally, you know, I feel like I’m 12 again. This just feels exactly like how I felt in 2018. But honestly, I’m really angry. I’m really angry that this is happening to me all over again, and I’m just in shock.”

Weisman said that unless gun policy changes, there will be more double-shooting survivors like her.

“I think that my experience is so important because it shows that no one is safe from this until our congresspeople actually decide to do something and care about children, care about their constituents, care about people in this country, this will continue to happen, and there will be more people like me who have survived several school shootings.”

Weisman continued, “There’s already students who survived the school shooting in Oxford in Michigan, and then went to Michigan State and survived another school shooting. This isn’t a new phenomenon, and we’re going to get to a point where there’s people like myself who survived two of these.”

