Trump Responds to Brown University Shooting: ‘All We Can Do Right Now Is Pray’

President Donald Trump briefly met with reporters as he returned to the White House after the Army-Navy football game and said he had been “fully briefed” on the shooting at Brown University, where two people were killed and eight others were injured on Saturday night.

“What a terrible thing it is,” the president said. “And all we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those that were very badly hurt, it looks like. And we’ll inform you later as to what’s happening. But it’s a shame. It’s a shame. Just pray. Thank you very much.”

Earlier in the evening, Trump posted a suspect had been apprehended, based on a report from campus police; he then put out a second post soon after, correcting that statement.

“The Brown University Police reversed their previous statement — The suspect is NOT in custody,” Trump wrote.

Shortly before the president spoke, Brown University and Providence, RI, officials held a press conference to say the scene was still active. They confirmed the suspect was still on the loose, about three hours after the shooting.

Local police said the suspect is a male and was wearing all black, but shared no other details. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley (D) declined to share any details on the victims.

Brown’s alert system said the shooter was spotted near the Barus and Holley engineering building where Engineering students were taking finals. Smiley said the first phone call about the shooting was made at 4:05 p.m. local time.

Brown’s campus alert system told students:

Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information.

Police and the FBI have fanned out on campus and in the city searching for the shooter.

