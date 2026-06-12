The Pentagon released a third batch of documents related to UFOs on Friday, which includes images and videos of mysterious orbs in the sky.

The Pentagon has been releasing files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) since last month, and the latest release includes 53 documents, 10 images, six videos, and audio recordings.

The information — gathered by NASA, the CIA, FBI, and the Pentagon — dates back to 1949. Some of the images offer digital renderings based on accounts of sightings.

Some orb images are based on a 2023 sighting “near a sensitive national security site.” Agents described “orbs launching other orbs” in the sky and “a luminous orange ‘mother orb’ appear[ing] to produce smaller red ‘orbs.'”

“Reporters described the orange ‘mother orbs’ as appearing for one or two seconds, releasing a cluster of two to four red ‘orbs,’ and subsequently disappearing,” a summary report from the Pentagon reads. “The reporters characterized the behavior of the red ‘orbs’ as anomalous, describing varied kinematic profiles including seemingly coordinated horizontal motion and apparent changes in altitude.”

The report said the orbs account was enough to “warrant continued investigation.”

Also included was an artist rendering of an orb seen near Colorado Springs in 2022 and the report was labeled “unresolved.”

Another 2025 report on a “northeastern sighting” from the FBI found a man describing seeing yellow basketball-sized orbs that eventually combined and disappeared.

Yet another alleged sighting from 2008 occurred at what was then known as Harare International Airport in Zimbabwe.

The first batch of UFO-related documents was released on May 8. The website where the files have been hosted has received well over one billion hits since last month.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs),” President Donald Trump previously said about the file releases.

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