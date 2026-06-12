GOP Senator Tells Fox News He’s ‘Skeptical’ of Trump’s Iran Deal: ‘I Hope That We’re Not Going to Give Up Too Much’

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) expressed skepticism about President Donald Trump’s potential agreement with Iran during a Friday morning appearance on America’s Newsroom.

After playing a clip of Trump himself calling the “very strong Memorandum of Understanding” a “little conceptual,” anchor Bill Hemmer noted that Iranian state media “is reporting on 14 different points that they want. And if you go through them, this is thick stuff, and it’s difficult stuff.”

“Where do you think we are?” he asked Cramer, who replied:

One of the biggest things, I think, in all of this, the thing that concerns me as much as anything, is the money piece of it. I think the maximum pressure campaign that involves sanctions, for example, that involves, you know, holding cash back is probably, at this point, as devastating to the regime as the ability to bomb them at any point, in any place. So I hope that we’re not going to give up too much, but I will say this: every time I’ve thought or I’ve questioned Donald Trump’s instincts, I find out later that I was wrong. And I appreciate his optimism, but I remain a little bit skeptical about the ability to endure through this.

After fielding a follow-up about how Democrats might capitalize politically if the United States’ conflict with Iran drags on, Cramer argued that “the Democrats will use anything they can for any type of political leverage they can get, including cheerleading against the United States of America, which is one of the most repulsive things about Chuck Schumer’s leadership in the United States Senate.”

“Finally, we have a president that puts America first and the safety of Americans, and furthermore is — in the process of all of this — bringing more Arab nations along. That’s the other piece of the complicating factor that he seems to be able to navigate that others didn’t even try,” he added.

Watch above via Fox News.

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