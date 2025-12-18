‘Pure Cowardice’: Political World Erupts After Democrats Kill Autopsy of 2024 Defeat

The political world is abuzz over a Thursday New York Times story about how the Democratic National Committee is “scrapping its report on what went wrong in 2024.”

“Ken Martin, the chairman of the D.N.C., said on Thursday that he had decided not to publish a report that he ordered months ago into what went wrong for the Democratic Party last year. Party officials have conducted more than 300 interviews with Democrats in all 50 states to create a document that Mr. Martin had once pitched as crucial to charting a path forward,” revealed the Times‘ Shane Goldmacher. “Mr. Martin will instead keep the findings under seal. He believes that looking back so publicly and painfully at the past would prove counterproductive for the party as it tries next year to take back power in Congress, according to a D.N.C. spokeswoman who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share the thinking behind his decision.”

To say social media was unmoved by Martin’s logic would be a massive understatement.

“I suspect the reasons why this isn’t being released are precisely the reasons why it should be released,” submitted Democratic strategist Lis Smith.

"I suspect the reasons why this isn't being released are precisely the reasons why it should be released," submitted Democratic strategist Lis Smith.

“This is a very bad decision that reeks of the caution and complacency that brought us to this moment,” argued Pod Save America‘s Dan Pfeiffer.

"This is a very bad decision that reeks of the caution and complacency that brought us to this moment," argued Pod Save America's Dan Pfeiffer.

“Unreal. The DNC’s actual position is that if the public knew more about what Democrats got wrong in the last election, it would hurt the party’s chances in the next election,” concurred his co-host Jon Favreau. “How does this rebuild trust between the party insiders and grassroots activists and organizers? Why does the party only trust people with the truth who are part of their insular club? And why on Earth would the DNC think that keeping their promise to release the report would create more of a backlash than announcing that they’re keeping it secret? Baffling.”

Unreal. The DNC's actual position is that if the public knew more about what Democrats got wrong in the last election, it would hurt the party's chances in the next election. How does this rebuild trust between the party insiders and grassroots activists and organizers? Why… https://t.co/fDiooD3Grf — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 18, 2025

But wait, there’s so much more:

I ran for DNC vice chair after massive losses in 2024 because I believed we needed to change our party. Leadership disagreed with my work to primary asleep-at-the-wheel incumbents and challenge the status quo. Now, they are spiking an autopsy of the election that gave us Trump… https://t.co/8HIWiHlHba — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) December 18, 2025

This is such an important point because the past is the only time period we can learn from and the future is the only time period where we can influence events. >>> “In our conversations with stakeholders from across the Democratic ecosystem, we are aligned on what’s important,… https://t.co/DV9kgPTnsM — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) December 18, 2025

Explains the sudden resurgence of the party pushing trans issues again. https://t.co/yu9pnEVOKD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2025

What is happening to my political party man https://t.co/6Im19SlULu — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) December 18, 2025

Nothing to learn here! https://t.co/G3eUGZ1Won — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 18, 2025

If you have access to this DNC report, please send it to me. I will protect your anonymity. https://t.co/YjnvmBrZXF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 18, 2025

I'm happy to report that Democrats will learn no lessons from 2024 Doubling down on radical ideas is what they do best https://t.co/N3dWT70sYj — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 18, 2025

Galaxy brain Dems: The best way to learn from your mistakes is to…bury them so that you can repeat them four years later https://t.co/bPhtzePoCi — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) December 18, 2025

I get that the autopsy would've kicked off a shitshow of a conversation that would have been deeply exhausting — but transparency builds trust, & especially going into the year when the DNC will shape the presidential primary process, it *matters* that people trust it. https://t.co/XzQ15KlbKR — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) December 18, 2025

hell of an opposition party we got going https://t.co/ffQ0KW8ioY pic.twitter.com/DzSC1MIqW5 — morgan :) (@LorganMutich) December 18, 2025

The dumb party continues to be dumb. "Hey guys, we just won New Jersey. No reason to revisit why we lost all three branches of the federal government last year. " https://t.co/CmF7rEmrCC — Jamie Burkart (@Jamie_Burkart) December 18, 2025

I mean listen, maybe they just decided that it was a flawless run and that there was nothing that could’ve been done better. https://t.co/WhBBCcJSkS — Matthew J. Pagano (@matthewjpagano) December 18, 2025

“Let’s not look at how we so colossally messed up” is pure cowardice. I hate this. I hate this so much. https://t.co/iw6BvZMlPn — Jack Miller (@politicalmiller) December 18, 2025

Very shortsighted and suggests the recent wins are more about Trump failing than Democrats course-correcting. And pretty much guarantees a rehashing of everything through 2028 instead. Perfect time to release this before the holidays/end of year. https://t.co/QTG8GHd2Qn — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 18, 2025

Still afraid of pissing off the Bidenatchiks. https://t.co/czKqz4t8V3 — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) December 18, 2025

Once again, elite impunity remains the only truly bipartisan value. https://t.co/JJhX2EWTwm — Matt Duss (@mattduss) December 18, 2025

