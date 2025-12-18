‘Pure Cowardice’: Political World Erupts After Democrats Kill Autopsy of 2024 Defeat
The political world is abuzz over a Thursday New York Times story about how the Democratic National Committee is “scrapping its report on what went wrong in 2024.”
“Ken Martin, the chairman of the D.N.C., said on Thursday that he had decided not to publish a report that he ordered months ago into what went wrong for the Democratic Party last year. Party officials have conducted more than 300 interviews with Democrats in all 50 states to create a document that Mr. Martin had once pitched as crucial to charting a path forward,” revealed the Times‘ Shane Goldmacher. “Mr. Martin will instead keep the findings under seal. He believes that looking back so publicly and painfully at the past would prove counterproductive for the party as it tries next year to take back power in Congress, according to a D.N.C. spokeswoman who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share the thinking behind his decision.”
To say social media was unmoved by Martin’s logic would be a massive understatement.
“I suspect the reasons why this isn’t being released are precisely the reasons why it should be released,” submitted Democratic strategist Lis Smith.
“This is a very bad decision that reeks of the caution and complacency that brought us to this moment,” argued Pod Save America‘s Dan Pfeiffer.
“Unreal. The DNC’s actual position is that if the public knew more about what Democrats got wrong in the last election, it would hurt the party’s chances in the next election,” concurred his co-host Jon Favreau. “How does this rebuild trust between the party insiders and grassroots activists and organizers? Why does the party only trust people with the truth who are part of their insular club? And why on Earth would the DNC think that keeping their promise to release the report would create more of a backlash than announcing that they’re keeping it secret? Baffling.”
But wait, there’s so much more:
