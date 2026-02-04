Prince Andrew Evicted from Royal Home in Dead of Night After Latest Epstein Release

Prince Andrew was quietly booted from his longtime Windsor home as the political pressure generated by the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files tightened around Britain’s monarchy.

King Charles’s younger brother left Royal Lodge in the dead of night, according to The Sun, leaving the sprawling Georgian mansion he’s occupied for decades and was relocated to a cottage on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

“With the latest batch of Epstein files, it was made clear to him that it was time to go,” an unnamed friend told the tabloid. “Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness.”

“Theoretically, he could have stayed until Marsh Farm was ready, but the headlines were only getting worse. Also, the fact he’s been seen driving around Windsor laughing and looking like he hasn’t a care in the world hasn’t gone down well with the Royal Household,” the individual added.

A royal source confirmed to Reuters that the move came after new Justice Department disclosures reignited scrutiny of Andrew’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.

The King formally stripped Andrew of his royal titles in November, citing “serious lapses in judgment” regarding his association with Epstein.

New images show Andrew on all fours leaning over a woman, whose face is redacted, and new emails reveal continued contact.

While Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing, Thames Valley Police confirmed this week that they are reviewing a new allegation linked to the Epstein disclosures. The files also reportedly contain emails suggesting Andrew maintained regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after the financier’s 2008 conviction, a claim Andrew has previously denied.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer added to the pressure, saying the former prince should testify before a U.S. congressional committee.

British police have also launched an investigation into former U.K. ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson, over alleged misconduct in public office connected to Epstein, with newly released files appearing to show he passed market-sensitive information to the disgraced financier.

