Joe Scarborough Rips ‘Self-Righteous’ Franklin Graham’s Praise of Kid Rock Halftime Show: ‘Guy’ Sings About ‘Sex with Underage Girls’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough ripped evangelical preacher Franklin Graham’s complaint that the Super Bowl halftime show has become too “sexualized” as he praised Turning Point USA’s alternative show featuring Kid Rock – an artist Scarborough pointed out has a song about “sex with underage girls.”

MAGA conservatives had protested the NFL’s decision to enlist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner after the Puerto Rican star’s outspoken condemnation of the Trump administration’s deportation and decision to not tour the US over ICE raids, which he criticized publicly in a Grammy acceptance speech last week.

Backlash on some corners of the right was such that Turning Point USA decided to put on an alternative halftime show, featuring pro-Trump singer Kid Rock alongside other artists, including Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Among those praising the move was Graham, who took to X on Sunday to accuse the NFL of “pushing” a “sexualized agenda” in recent years and contining to do so by headlining with Bad Bunny.

Like most Americans, I’ve enjoyed watching the Super Bowl. But the halftime shows began pushing moral boundaries and have become more and more sexualized. This year, they’re having Bad Bunny perform. The @NFL leadership is pushing this sexualized agenda. Thank you, @TPUSA and… — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 5, 2026

On Monday, the morning after the game, Scarborough slammed Graham’s take as “self-righteous” and pointed out that Kid Rock’s past lyrics promote having “sex” with “underage” girls.

It was 133 million people watching [Bad Bunny] instead of alternative programing where they had a guy performing who, of course, throughout his career his has preached the glories of – Franklin Graham I guess likes this because he said it was a god and country thing – but a guy who has preached the glories of having sex with underage girls and setting up escort services atop the Four Season, cowboy.

Flashing up his own reply to Graham on X, he read the lyrics from Kid Rock’s 2021 song ‘Cool, Daddy Cool.’ Scarborough continued:

There we go: “Young ladies, young ladies, I like him underage, see? Some say that statutory.” Kid rock. Enjoying this, Franklin Graham underneath.

The host went on to slam Graham and other pro-Trump figures who he accused of “posing” in “defense of an immoral corrupt regime” and of the “Epstein class”:

You know the false… just the self-righteousness, the posing – that’s all a sham. All in defense of a corrupt, corrupt regime and an immoral, corrupt regime. And the people in that regime all, it seems, a lot of the members of the Epstein class, either members of the Epstein class, as Jon Ossoff said this weekend, or defenders of the Epstein class and protectors of the Epstein class and protectors of Epstein files. And that’s who Franklin Graham is getting self-righteous for.

Watch above via MS NOW.

