Darren Michael, associate professor at Austin Peay State University, has reportedly been reinstated and given $500,000 after being fired over posts about assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Tennessee’s WKRN News 2 obtained a copy of a settlement agreement between Michael and the university, showing the school will dish out $500,000 and reimburse “therapeutic counseling services.”

“APSU agrees to issue a statement acknowledging regret for not following the tenure termination process in connection with the Dispute,” the settlement reportedly reads. “The statement will be distributed via email through APSU’s reasonable communication channels to faculty, staff, and students.”

The university confirmed to WZTV in Nashville that Michael returned to his faculty position at the end of December.

Michael was fired on Sept. 12 (two days after the assassination of Kirk) after social media posts about Kirk spread far and wide on social media.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) brought attention to one post and included Michael’s photo and biography.

“What do you say, [Augstin Peay]?” she wrote.

“Charlie Kirk says gun deaths are ‘unfortunately’ worth it to keep 2nd Amendment,” read the headline of an article Michael shared. He did not add any additional comment on it.

The school originally said Michael was fired over “insensitive comments” made on social media.

“Such actions do not align with Austin Peay’s commitment to mutual respect and human dignity,” APSU President Mike Licari said in a statement. “The university deems these actions unacceptable and has terminated the faculty member.”

Licari acknowledged in a new statement that the school did not follow proper procedures in regards to Michael.

“APSU did not follow the required termination process in this matter, and I deeply regret and apologize for the impact this has had on Professor Michael and on our campus community,” the university president said. “I am committed to ensuring that due process and fairness are upheld in all future actions.”