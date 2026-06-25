Psaki Mocks Trump Over ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ of Freedom 250 Celebration: ‘The Hottest People!’

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki mocked President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration as an “unmitigated disaster” and derided his declaration that “We have the hottest people!”

The president spoke at Wednesday night’s Trump-backed Freedom 250 “Great American State Fair” event, the culmination of a debacle that saw a slew of artists dropping out over the event’s ties to Trump.

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host trashed Trump as not even being able to handle the “easier” parts of being president, like celebrating America 250:

PSAKI: Lots of other things to talk about because being the President of the United States is a hard job. We all know that. I mean, all the hard decisions land on your desk. Every single president says this, and it’s true.

But there are actually some parts of the job that are supposed to be — well, much easier than others. Simple things that the leader of the free world does in between all of the difficult stuff like, say, throwing a birthday party for America. I mean, that’s supposed to be one of those very easy things, right?

But for Donald Trump, even the easiest parts of being president somehow all end up being an unmitigated disaster. I mean, take tonight’s launch of the big Freedom 250 celebration in Washington. Have you been watching any of this? I mean, which kicks off — it kicks off with a Trump rally ahead of the so-called Great American State Fair, which begins tomorrow.

Now, originally, the plan was for this whole thing to launch tonight with a big concert on the National Mall. Last month, Trump’s team even announced a slate of musicians that would be headlining the event, and they weren’t exactly current A-listers. I mean, one of the headliners was one half of the infamous European lip syncing pop duo Milli Vanilli. Bret Michaels of Poison fame was included. Martina McBride, you get the idea.

Within a matter of hours, once it became clear to those artists that the concert would be associated with Donald Trump, even those artists started dropping out of the concert one by one, until eventually, Trump effectively pulled the plug, calling for that big concert to be canceled.

But despite all of that, Trump promised that the launch of America 250 would still be super duper awesome.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We’re going to have the biggest rally we’ve ever had. It’s going to be on the National Mall. It’s our music, our playlist. We don’t have a lot of people boring you with songs that you don’t want to hear. We have the hottest people, the hottest everything!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: They have the hottest people! Glenn Greenwood , I’m looking at you. It’s a big day for you. The hottest everything. They don’t have a lot of people boring you with the songs you don’t want to hear.

So who did Trump manage to book for his big event? Who was the big name they managed to lock in? Well, it’s Kash Patel’s 27-year-old girlfriend. Get excited everybody.

The FBI director’s 27-year-old girlfriend is a featured performer at Trump’s big celebration, which I’m sure was thrilling news for all of these 6,000 people who are following her budding country music career on Spotify. I’m sure they are absolutely delighted.

But it turns out well-known musicians are not the only ones dropping out of Trump’s big state fair. The website for the event says it will feature more than 150 exhibits from all 50 states and territories. Sounds good, right?

Only it turns out that some of America’s states and territories are just as reluctant to participate in this thing as Milli Vanilli or one half of Milli Vanilli, to be exact, because several states have now also announced that they are pulling out of this event, too. According to various news outlets, at least 10 states have dropped out and will not have exhibits at the event.

Trump couldn’t even get all 50 states of the United States of America to attend the Great American State Fair.

And he can’t even deliver on the food he promised for this event, it turns out, because yesterday “Axios” reported that a local D.C. sandwich shop that appeared on the event’s vendor list said they never agreed to participate in the fair at all. Again, this is — this is supposed to be the kind of thing that is easy for a president. It’s the kind of — kind of the presidential equivalent of a local politician showing up at a ribbon cutting ceremony, but Donald Trump can’t even pull this off.