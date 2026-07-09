MS NOW Tells Mediaite It ‘Stands By Its Reporting’ After Trump WH Launches Savage Attack on Journo Over Air Force One Report

An MS NOW spokesperson told Mediaite the network “stands by its reporting,” after White House communications director Steven Cheung savaged journalist Carol Leonnig over her story on President Donald Trump’s new Qatari-gifted airplane.

Leonnig posted to X on Wednesday, “Trump had to switch to his old AF1 when flying from Turkey to UK — because the gifted jet he insists is great didn’t have the defensive capabilities needed for safe travel amid Iran hostilities.”

Leonnig included a link to her story that reported, “President Donald Trump swapped out his new Qatari-gifted Air Force One for his flight from the NATO summit to the United Kingdom over concerns that the gifted aircraft lacks the secure communications systems and military defenses needed to safely manage a rapidly escalating conflict with Iran, according to two former national security officials familiar with the matter.”

The article included a statement from Cheung: “The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff. As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal— including distraction and misdirection— to address those threats.”

Cheung jumped on the report Thursday, writing, “Carol Leonnig is a liar and this article is complete Fake News. She has no idea what she is talking about. She says the White House declined to comment. Not true. We gave comment to the New York Times and many other outlets.”

“Carol is not a real journalist. A complete fraud,” Cheung added.

Carol Leonnig is a liar and this article is complete Fake News. She has no idea what she is talking about. She says the White House declined to comment. Not true. We gave comment to the New York Times and many other outlets. Carol is not a real journalist. A complete fraud. https://t.co/gIFl0IHaAs — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) July 9, 2026

It was unclear what Cheung’s beef was with the MS NOW story, since both it and The New York Times story Cheung cited included the same facts, as well as his statement.

Leonnig wrote that “Neither the Secret Service, nor Boeing responded to requests for comment.” She did not say, “the White House declined to comment,” as Cheung accused the outlet.

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