Luna Twiggs, the onetime romantic partner of accused Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson, said Robinson confessed in person to the killing and “started crying a bit.” Twiggs’ previously recorded comments were played in the courtroom during day four of Robinson’s preliminary hearing.

(NPR Utah reported last month that defense records indicate Twiggs’ name at birth was Lance, but her chosen name is Luna and she uses she/her pronouns. The state’s Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf has referred to Twiggs by her birth name and with she/her pronouns.)

Fox News broadcast the moment the recording was played live.

Kirk was shot on September 10, 2025, while speaking in Utah. Twiggs, who has since moved out of state, spoke to officers in April of this year. It is unclear if the pair are still in a relationship.

Twiggs told officers she saw Robinson on September 11. “He was up and around doing a lot of stuff around the house,” she said. “And then I think I saw him after that message where I said … I was doing laundry. I didn’t want him going to my parents’ house right then, when he said there was probably cops outside. I went back home. It was just him there, and I said bye to him, and he drove off. I just went back to my parents’ house.”

Twiggs added Robinson was “walking around a lot.”

When asked if Robinson spoke about Kirk’s shooting, Twiggs added, “[He] didn’t go into detail. I asked him in person if what he said was true the night before and he said it was. He started crying a little bit, and said he wishes he hadn’t done it it. And then kept going around, just doing stuff, I think to keep himself busy or distracted or something.”

Robinson “eventually said he would talk to his parents or turn himself over,” Twiggs also said.

NPR Utah also reported the defense wanted to subpoena Twiggs and have her testify in person, but prosecutors successfully argued in-person testimony was not necessary at this stage.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!