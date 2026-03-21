Trump Shreds ‘Lightweight’ New York Times Writer Who Questioned Operation Epic Fury: US Has ‘Blown Iran Off of the Map!’

President Donald Trump went off on The New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger on Saturday evening, hours after Sanger wrote many of the goals tied to Operation Epic Fury “remain unaccomplished.”

Trump responded by branding Sanger a “lightweight” and saying he was dead wrong about the U.S. war against Iran.

“The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven’t met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He continued, “Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t! We are weeks ahead of schedule. Just like their incompetent Election coverage of me, The Failing New York Times always gets it wrong!”

Trump’s shot at Sanger came shortly after the writer questioned the president’s remarks on the war winding down.

Sanger wrote in The Times that Trump’s “messaging is inconsistent” on the war, and that “many of his war goals remain unaccomplished.”

He called out a social media post from Trump on Friday where the president said “we are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.”

Sanger replied to that by writing:

But his latest list of those objectives left out a few of his previous goals and watered down others. He made no mention of defeating the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which appears to remain in power, along with Mojtaba Khamenei, who has succeeded his father as supreme leader, though he has yet to be seen or heard in public. Mr. Trump also omitted any message to the Iranian people, whom he told only three weeks ago: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.

His article — and Trump’s response — comes three weeks after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. U.S. and Israeli strikes have eliminated dozens of other Iranian leaders in the few weeks since then.

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