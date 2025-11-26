Reporter Confronts Trump Over Bombshell Dismissal of Revenge Cases on Air Force One

A reporter confronted President Donald Trump over the bombshell dismissal of revenge cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, asking if he still “has faith” in interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan.

U.S. District of South Carolina Senior Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the charges against Comey and AG James on Monday on the grounds that the Trump-installed Halligan was appointed illegally. The Justice Department is appealing the ruling.

Comey and AG James were indicted shortly after Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after a list of enemies in a DM-style Truth Social post and again in remarks to reporters in which each of them were named.

The president emerged into the press cabin aboard Air Force One Tuesday night en route to Mar-a-lago for the long Thanksgiving weekend and took questions from reporters for about ten minutes.

In one exchange, Trump was asked if he still backs Halligan, and the president effusively praised her lawyering as he declared, of his targets, “Boy are they guilty!”:

REPORTER: This week we saw those cases against James Comey and Letitia James tossed out. Do you still have faith in Lindsay Halligan? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Oh, she’s great! I think she’s great! They got out on a technicality and you’ll see what happens from here on. But If you look at the actual charges I think anybody that looks at it very fairly would say “boy are they guilty!”. So let’s see what happened over the next week You know the the court didn’t say you couldn’t bring the case, re-bring the case or appeal the case. So they have a lot of opportunity. They’re gonna call the shot. I’m not calling this shot. But Lindsey’s a very talented lawyer.

