Mamdani Reveals ‘Weirdest Thing’ Trump Showed Him at the White House

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has offered a vivid account of his unexpectedly amiable visit to President Donald Trump’s Oval Office and the odd document outlining the president’s 2026 White House UFC plans that caught his eye the moment he sat down.

Speaking on The Adam Friedland Show on Tuesday, host Adam Friedland asked Mamdani whether he got a tour of the building and then pressed the Democrat on the “weirdest thing” he saw.

“Did he give you a tour of the White House? What was the weirdest thing he showed you? What’s that weird thing? He had to have showed you something – one thing weird,” the comedian asked.

Mamdani thought for a moment, discussing how Trump showed him “portraits of all the presidents in the cabinet room” and The Roosevelt Room in the West Wing, which the mayor-elect said was “beautiful.”

As he entered the Oval Office, however, he described “all these different coffee table books” laid out across the furniture, but one stood out.

“One of them is ‘UFC at the White House,'” he said, admitting he previously had “no idea” about the mixed martial arts event the president plans to stage on the South Lawn next June to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Mamdani said he picked up the book and started “flipping” through what appeared to be concept art for an octagon-shaped cage to be constructed on the grounds next summer.

“And so you saw, like, guys fighting each other?” the host asked.

“No, it was just a visualization,” Mamdani replied. “Of what the –”

“Octagon is going to look like,” Friedland added. “Are you going to go?”

“No,” Mamdani laughed.

Trump first teased the spectacle during a speech in Iowa last year. The event is expected to take place on June 14, 2026 — the president’s 80th birthday — with a fighter weigh-in staged in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

UFC chief executive Dana White told Fox News the crowd capacity would be 5,000, with screens set up nearby for an 85,000-person spillover crowd. He also pledged $700,000 to restore the South Lawn afterward.

No fighters have been announced, though Trump’s ties to the sport remain strong. He has appeared at recent UFC events and hosted former UFC champion Conor McGregor at the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

