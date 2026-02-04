Trump Threatens Iran’s Leader As Talks Falter: He Should Be ‘Very Worried’

President Donald Trump spoke to NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas this week for the traditional pre-Super Bowl interview with the sitting president.

Preview clips from the pre-taped interview began to circulate online on Wednesday, including one in which Trump warns that the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be “very worried.”

Llamas asked Trump to start the exchange, “Should the Supreme Leader in Iran be worried right now?”

Trump replied, “I would say he should be very worried. Yeah, he should. As you know, they’re negotiating with us.”

Llamas followed up, “I know they are, but the protesters have said, you know, ‘Where are the Americans?’ You promised them we would have their back. Do we still have their back?”

Trump cut in, “Well, we’ve had their back, and look, that country’s a mess right now because of us. We went in. We wiped out their nuclear—”

Llamas tried to move back to the protestors as Trump added:

You know, we have peace in the Middle East. Yeah. If I didn’t take out their nuclear—think of it—if we didn’t take out that nuclear, we wouldn’t have peace in the Middle East because the Arab countries could have never done that. They were very, very afraid of Iran. They’re not afraid of Iran anymore. We wiped out—those beautiful B-2 bombers, the ones right over there, those beautiful little models—those beautiful B-2 bombers went in, and they hit their target. Every single bomb obliterated it. Because of that, they were going to have a nuclear weapon within one month. Within one month, they were going to be having nuclear weapons. That was a big threat. It’s not going to happen anymore.

Llamas pressed, “What’s the deal? I mean, if there’s no more, are they trying to restart the nuclear?”

Trump replied, “Well, I heard that they are, and if they do—and I let them know—if they do, we’re going to send them right back and do the job again.”

Llamas added, “So your understanding is that they tried to restart it, and that’s why you’re threatening force?”

Trump replied, “They tried to go back to the site. They weren’t even able to get near it. There was total obliteration, but they were thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country. We found out about it. I said, ‘You do that, we’re going to do very bad things to you.’”

Axiso reported just ahead of the clip being released that talks between the U.S and Iran were falling apart.

Watch the clip above via NBC News.

