Republican Lawmaker Slams ‘Frankly Disgusting’ JD Vance Comments on Israel

Pro-Israel Republican lawmaker Randy Fine (R-FL) had some choice words for JD Vance after the vice president’s veiled threat for the nation to “wake up and smell the reality of the situation” with Iran, or lose U.S. support.

Vance was responding to Israeli officials who attacked President Donald Trump’s 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran, and said they would not be bound by it.

Fine told Real America’s Voice on Friday that he thought Vance’s comments were “absolutely inappropriate and, frankly, disgusting.”

“The State of Israel was not created by the United States,” Fine began. “It is not funded by the United States, except in some small way. It was created in the blood and sweat and tears of the Jewish people arising out of the Holocaust. The United States didn’t support Israel during its formation. In fact, there were times when it put arms embargoes in place, and JD Vance would be wise to go back and learn his history.”

Fine added, “I hope we can come up with a deal, and do I trust President Trump? I do, but I do not think he is being well served by JD Vance in the comments that he made yesterday.”

American Sunrise Host Gina Loudon asked Fine about the “fissure” in the Republican party over issues like Israel.

“Congressman, do you think this is political posturing for the presidential race or for the midterms? Because let’s not deny there is a fissure in the party right now, especially the very conservative wing of the party. And, you know, a lot of Gen Zers kind of sitting out saying, you know, ‘I don’t know where I stand anymore,’ because they don’t approve of the war. Was JD talking to them?” Loudon asked.

“Well, I don’t know. I think it’s as simple as just not being all that bright,” Fine answered, continuing:

I mean, the comments yesterday showed someone who was simply uneducated in our history and how the world actually works, and I certainly don’t think it is about politics. I believe the motives are pure. I think a peace with Iran would be a great thing. I think bringing them into the Western civilization is a noble enterprise. I think that saying the Strait of Hormuz will be open in return for letting them sell their oil on the world market, I think that is a is a reasonable first step. But to go out and villainize the country that stood by our side when we destroyed the Iranian military and destroyed the Iranian economy, the country who’s still dealing with with missile attacks from Iran. I simply don’t think it is helpful when you speak nicer to your enemies than your friends. It brings into doubt your suitable ability to be in charge.

Watch the clip above via Real America’s Voice.

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