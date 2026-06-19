‘Let’s Give Trump Credit’: James Carville Praises President for Striking Iran Deal Despite ‘Surrender’

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville called President Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran a “surrender,” but praised the president for getting out of the conflict anyway.

Carville joined Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on Thursday night to discuss the memorandum of understanding signed by the U.S. and Iran.

The agreement has sparked nationwide discourse, as some have considered it a failure by the Trump administration due to its numerous concessions to the Iranian government.

One of the major points of the agreement was a $300 billion commitment by the U.S. to help rebuild Iran after the war. Additionally, the U.S. committed to unfreezing billions in Iranian assets and terminating sanctions against the country.

During his talk with Cuomo, Carville commended the president for pulling out of the war, even if the terms of the deal were not well-received domestically. He said:

You know, they call it a memorandum of understanding. It’s actually an instrument of surrender. We started a war and we surrendered. Let’s be very clear about that. And let’s give Trump credit where credit’s due. He did what Lyndon Johnson did not do in do in Vietnam — just get out. He didn’t do what Bush and even Obama did in Afghanistan — just get out. You understand? I think the best thing Biden ever did was just leave Afghanistan, and I’ll give Trump credit. He saw this thing was going the wrong way, and he just quit and got out, and then sometimes you gotta do that.

Watch above via NewsNation

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